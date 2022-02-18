Sydney reopens its beaches after the first deadly shark attack since 1963 – World

The reopening of more than a dozen beaches from Bondi to Cronulla comes after authorities confirmed the shark was not sighted during the vast land and air search operation ordered after the attack, Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said. , yesterday afternoon on his Twitter account.

Despite the reopening of the beaches after a day of closure, the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean swimming event, which brought together hundreds of swimming fans and was scheduled for this Sunday, was canceled by the organizers as a result of the tragedy local channel Nine reported.

The white shark, which is estimated to be between 3 and 5 meters long, attacked Simon Nellist, a 35-year-old British diving instructor, who was swimming in Little Beach on Wednesday afternoon in an incident that was captured on video by a witness.

On Wednesday afternoon, the authorities managed to recover the remains of Nellist, who is the first fatal victim of a shark attack in Sydney since January 28, 1963 when the Australian actress Marcia Hathaway died as a result of the bites of a bull shark. in Sugarloaf Bay.

Last year there were 18 shark attacks in Australia, of which three were fatal, while in 2020 there were 26 attacks, with 8 deaths.

The great white, which can measure up to 5.5 meters in length and feeds on fish and other species such as rays, marine mammals, crustaceans and seabirds, became world famous as a killer in the 1970s with the movie “Jaws”. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

According to studies by the government scientific agency CSIRO at the beginning of 2018, on the eastern coast of Australia there are about 750 adult specimens of white sharks, which although they are considered the most dangerous, are included in the international lists of endangered species.