Support for the emotional health of children is necessary, according to the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics

Likewise, they encourage vaccination for COVID-19 and the prevention of diabetes and obesity.

Dr. Carmen Suárez, president-elect of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, Dr. Gerardo Tosca, incoming president of the Puerto Rican society of pediatrics, and Dr. Iris Cardona, pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health.

With the arrival of the pandemic, confinement and isolation, the children had to face big changes in their routines that completely changed their perspective of the world. This not only affected his mental health, but also his physical health in different aspects.

In a panel organized by the Experts in Health program, carried out by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, several specialists from different areas emphasized the importance of paying attention to the different behavioral changes of minors.

Effects of mental health pandemic childish

Dr. Delmara Rivera, a clinical psychologist, assured that there was “a drastic increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression, motor and vocal tics in children and adolescents that affects the socialization and global functioning of this population on the island.”

Likewise, for Dr. Ohel Soto Raíces, a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, there has been a increased feelings of dysphoriainsulation, depression and anxiety in the United States and in Puerto Rico.

“We see an increase in suicidal ideation, eating problems. All this is bringing a lapse in this socialization process, and the need for minors to be able to develop the managing emotions and conflictswhich often require psychological treatment and the need for a psychiatric medication”, stated the expert.

For this reason, both experts call on parents and relatives of minors to observe the typical behavior of children and see any change in the behavior pattern, such as difficulty sleeping, irritability, anger, behavior problems, poor academic performance. , eating problems, poor hygiene, carelessness, loss of interest in activities they used to like, among others.

“These are indicators that something is not right. The first thing is to sit down with the children and discuss what is happening, make them see that we understand how they feel, ask them what is happening and be able to determine if we have to go with a mental health professional or any health professional, such as the pediatrician to discern if they are aspects corresponding to growth”.

Virtuality has affected the process of social interaction and the development of some skills necessary for problem solving, and to have a healthy coexistence.

“Children are eager to return to the classroom, but with each incident that returns them to virtual classes, it becomes a challenge for them and for their parents, affecting the emotional health of the little ones. Now it is more challenging to be where there are more children or people, and in some cases, symptoms associated with panic attacks may occur,” said Dr. Rivera.

Similarly, Dr. Gerardo Tosca, incoming president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, stated that “the return to face-to-face attendance is important: if we see the balance of mental, emotional and didactic stability of children, because everything has lagged behind with the pandemic, we see that it has more weight than the importance of the symptoms of COVID-19 ”.

Increase in cases of cyberbullying or virtual harassment

One of the problems that afflicts our children for years has been bullying, also known as bullying. Although there is no physical aggression, it still has a great impact on children due to the magnitude and immediacy of social networks.

Dr. Carmen Suárez, president-elect of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, assured that bullying causes a lot of anxiety and insecurity. “We must be very alert to what the children tell us and how they feel, because it is not what happened at school, it is what happened on the computer at home.”

The truth is that it has been even more complicated for pediatricians to be able to diagnose some conditions linked to cyberbullying, such as obesity or anorexia nervosa, due to the fact that there was very little influx of patients during the critical points of the pandemic, delaying the initiation of treatment of these diseases.

Increased incidence of chronic diseases in pediatric patients during the pandemic

Dr. Ana Medina Mateo, secretary of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, stated that there was a greater number of cases of children with type 1 diabetes. In addition to this, the expert assured that there was an increase in the number of patients who arrived very sick at emergency rooms and the most frequent reason was the fear of going to the hospital for fear of catching COVID-19. “They were abandoned in their medical follow-up,” she mentioned.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), since 2020, there has been an increase in cases of malnutrition, micronutrient deficiency, overweight or obesity in the pediatric population on the continent.

Dr. Elivette Zambrana, rheumatologist and director of the pediatric division of the FER Foundation, highlighted that this type of disease, especially obesity, can increase the risk of children suffering from type 2 diabetes, asthma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression, eating disorders , increased intracranial pressure due to excess weight, musculoskeletal problems, back pain, among others. In addition, she emphasized that there are 13 cancers associated with obesity.

“Do a good history and physical exam: not all obesity problems are associated with the amount of food. There are factors like thyroid and other medical issues that we need to rule out, sleep pattern, exercise patterns, and look at what the diet consists of. In addition to this, we must do some laboratories to corroborate the child’s health status and therefore initiate a multidisciplinary treatment.

Likewise, Dr. Soto Raíces spoke out assuring that up to 40 or 43% of children and adolescents think about dieting, losing weight and their appearance, increasing the risk of developing multiple conditions such as the development of anorexia and bulimia.

Pediatric vaccination in Puerto Rico

Dr. Iris Cardona, pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, recalled the importance of the vaccination schedule for the little ones, starting with the hepatitis B vaccine.

“After that, we are going to have a primary series of vaccines at 2, 4 and 6 months, at one year, at 15 months, at 4 years and in adolescence. The vaccination process must continue until adulthood; adults require boosting some vaccines.”

Regarding immunization with the current COVID-19, the expert assured that for children from 5 to 11 it is one formulation and for young people from the age of 12 it is another, so that there should be no insecurities around vaccination.

The experts made a series of recommendations to parents and relatives of the children on the island. Among those that stand out are the control and regular attendance at the pediatric consultation, promoting the immunization of children against COVID-19, being attentive to the behavior patterns of the little ones to identify any behavioral anomaly and instilling healthy eating habits in children. children, to avoid certain conditions related to overweight and obesity.

See the full interview: