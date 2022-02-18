Study rules out migraine as a risk factor for most cancers

Migraine is a condition that can fluctuate throughout the life of those who experience it.

The disease has 4 levels of pain that affect the body differently, known as prodrome, aura, attack and postdrome.

People with migraine have a cancer risk similar to that of the general population, except for an increased risk of neurological cancers and a decreased risk of gastrointestinal cancers.

For most cancer groups, our results did not support an association with migraine. The exceptions were a higher risk of cancers of neurological origin and a lower risk of gastrointestinal cancers.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark, National Institute of Public Health, University of Southern Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark, Center for Clinical Excellence Research, Stanford University, Stanford.

“These findings may reflect a real difference in risk between people with migraine or, more plausibly, reflect other forces, such as differences in medication use, detection bias and causality inverse, or shared risk factors”, they highlighted in the publication made in the National Library of Medicine of the United States.

What is migraine?

Migraine has as its main headache symptom frequent and chronic, according to the neurologist and specialist in the condition, Franchesca Fiorito.

The expert specified that, according to the American Academy of Neurology and Headache, patients should not experience more than four attacks or episodes per month.

According to the specialist, the symptoms vary by the intensity of the pain, between constipation, mood swingsranging from depression to euphoria, food cravings, stiff neck, frequent yawning, increased thirst and urination, to vision loss, tingling sensations in an arm or leg, numbness or weakness on the face or one side of the body, sensitivity to light, sound, and sometimes smell and touch, as well as nausea and vomiting when the pain is at its worst.

“Migraine is a condition that can fluctuate throughout the lives of those who experience it, that is, one as a neurologist tries to control it as much as possible, but it is better to have a multidisciplinary team, since there are other factors and it is necessary a comprehensive accompaniment that serves as support so that the patient lead a normal life“, He said.

Below, the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MPS) explains the most important aspects of migraine and the four stages of the condition: prodrome, aura, attack, and postdrome. The neurology expert indicated that not all people who have migraines They go through all the stages.

Prodrome

One or two days before a migraineyou might notice subtle changes that warn of a migraine such as constipation, mood swings from depression to euphoria, food cravings, stiff neck, increased thirst and urination, and frequent yawning.

Aura

For some people, the aura can occur before or during migraines. The aura is a reversible symptom of the nervous system. Generally, they are visual, but they can also include other alterations. Each symptom usually begins gradually, builds up over a few minutes, and lasts 20 to 60 minutes.

Examples of migraine aura include visual phenomena, such as the display of various shapes, bright spots, or flashes of light; loss of vision, tingling sensations in an arm or leg, numbness or weakness in the face or on one side of the body, slurred speech, sensation of hearing noise or music, jerking or other uncontrollable movements

Attack

a migraine it usually lasts from four to 72 hours if left untreated. How often migraines occur varies from person to person. Migraines can be infrequent or appear several times a month.

During a migraine, you may have these symptoms: pain, usually on one side of the head, but often on both sides; throbbing or throbbing pain, sensitivity to light, sound, and sometimes smell and touch, nausea and vomiting.

postdrome

After a migraine attack, you may feel exhausted, confused, and powerless for up to a day. Some people report feeling euphoric. Sudden movement of the head could cause pain again.

