“Spencer” arrives in theaters with a dreamlike and somber visit to the intimacy of Lady Di – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Victoria Ojam, Telam

spencerthe new dramatic film by renowned Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, premieres this Thursday in local theaters with the outstanding leading role of Kristen Stewart and a proposal that intervenes the traditional biographical genre to imagine in a surreal key the tormented mind of Lady Di during the collapse of her relationship with British royalty.

This is the ninth title that the Santiago-born director adds to his career, initially and forcefully crossed by narratives linked to the long and dark dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and, later, by his delicate and sensitive portraits of historical figures.

Larraín’s penchant for these stories, which was very well received by international critics, became evident in 2016 when in the same year he released Nerudaabout the persecution of that remembered Chilean communist poet and politician, and jackiewith award-winning Natalie Portman in the title role as the widow of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Both productions, which positioned Larraín in the global market, deliver as an inevitable and superior consequence in his artistic search this film centered on the ill-fated Diana Spencer, who died in 1997 as a result of a tragic road accident in Paris.

However, far from creating an organized temporary inventory of his career, the script written by Steven Knight -creator of the successful crime drama strip Peaky Blinders– Efficiently evades the abused “biopic” format and fully enters the realm of the metaphorical.

For that, spencer moves to 1991 and introduces a Lady Di who, ten years after marrying Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), can no longer hide the physical and psychological consequences of the oppression she was subjected to by the Crown to fit into the rigid monarchical structure.

It is that as the “People’s Princess” herself revealed in the 1992 biography written by Andrew Morton and in the famous interview she gave to the BBC in 1995 -just before her formal divorce-, her passage through royalty was not It was rosy: the mistreatment, infidelity and lack of love, together with the depressive picture and the eating disorders that he suffered as a result of the media and protocol impositions of the environment, made up a cocktail that was impossible to sustain.

Precisely, that is the troubled spirit that Larraín chose to rescue in this film, framed in the Christmas celebration that Queen Elizabeth II (Stella Gonet) sponsors in her house in Sandringham. Diana, who arrives as fed up as she is adventurous after a journey through the countryside aboard her convertible, enters a claustrophobic state that will progressively increase the levels of discomfort.

His clearly flawed marriage was on the verge of exploding and his deep disdain for the strict customs of the monarchy, which Stewart plays with a sweet but irritated cadence, cut short the feigned social peace of the environment. Oscillating between doubt and need, the protagonist soon finds herself in a permanent urge to kick the board.

That overwhelming state is brought to the screen through a chain of almost volatile scenes that weave together, from an imagination that effectively appeals to emotion rather than action, different reflective moments and an important oneiric charge to explore the cracked intimacy of Diana.

This is how binges and purges take place in secret from the suspicious palace staff, memories of his innocent youth, frank conversations with his warm assistant, Maggie (Sally Hawkins) and even hallucinations that involve Anne Boleyn and draw a parallel with the future of who died executed. by order of her ex-husband, the infamous King Henry VIII.

“There is only one time here. There’s no future. Past and present are the same thing”, summarizes the princess in dialogue with her little children -the only and brief escape she finds from her nightmare-, already convinced of the imminent rupture with the conservative world that she once chose and then dominated her. .

In statements he gave to the press, Larraín spoke about the perspective offered by the film and considered that although “we all grew up understanding what a fairy tale is”, it was Diana who “changed forever the paradigm and the idealized icons that it creates popular culture” by going down in history as “a princess who decided not to become queen, but to build her own identity”.

“Finally, she is committed to freedom not only for herself, but for her children as well. It was a decision that would define her legacy, one of honesty and humanity that, to this day, is unprecedented.”

“Piedra noche”, from Santa Fe Iván Fund, at the head of this Thursday’s premieres

Although sensitive to falling into a mere recounting of suggestive passages, spencer It solidly justifies its almost two hours of footage thanks to Stewart’s work in the skin of a Lady Di who finds herself punching out again. The work of the American actress, whose image is no longer the same as that which caused her passage through the youth saga Twilight a decade ago, is the obvious engine of the plot.

Setting a different course from the one offered by her colleagues Naomi Watts in Diana (2013) and the young Emma Corrin in the popular Netflix series The Crownthis interpretation abounds in subtleties and manages to balance the characteristic softness of the iconic character with a turbulent halo of mystery.

Executed between extravagant settings and a jazzy soundtrack by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, Kristen Stewart’s performance proved to have enough elegance and magnetism to win over audiences, and to date has earned her nominations in renowned awards such as the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Related