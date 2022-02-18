So you can forget about constipation, 5 foods to improve your digestion

We have all experienced the constipationa very annoying condition that reduces the frequency of bowel movements or what can you do difficult or painful expulsion. This problem is frequently related to poor nutrition, since a diet that is not well balanced can cause dehydration and problems with intestinal transit.

Some symptoms of constipation they are hard or lumpy stools, small stools like marbles, pain and discomfort when passing stool, feeling of not finishing emptying the intestines, loss of appetite and feeling constantly full and inflamed stomach. Although it is a problem that occurs from time to time, it is not normal for constipation to last for long periods or other symptoms occur.

For example, when there is a balanced diet and the problem still persists, or when there is bleeding from the rectum or constant pain and swelling in the abdomen, it is essential to consult a doctor. In this article we share Five foods to improve your digestion and forget about constipationin addition to pointing out some details so you can discover how to incorporate others into your diet.

5 foods to avoid constipation

1. Water

Liquids are essential to avoid constipation, because they help hydrate the stool, making it softer and easier to pass. Among all the liquids that can be taken throughout the day, it is very important to maintain the consumption of natural water.

2. Soups and broths

Clear soups and broths provide fiber that helps regulate digestion and provide hydration, which facilitates the expulsion of feces. These foods, particularly hot, help improve intestinal transit.

3. Prunes

Prunes and prune juice are excellent for relieving constipation, due to their great contribution of fiber, phenolic compounds and sorbitol, a sugar alcohol, which together have a natural laxative effect, ideal for combating constipation.

4. Legumes

Beans, chickpeas, peas, lentils and, in general, all legumes, are known for their high fiber content and according to experts, consuming around 100 grams of cooked legumes provides around 26% of the fiber required per day . In addition, they provide potassium, folate, zinc and vitamin B6 that help improve intestinal transit and combat constipation.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms, such as “good” bacteria and yeasts, that help the digestive system and promote the health of the microbiota, regulating the activity of intestinal transit. These help soften stools and fight constipation. You find them in foods such as natural yogurt, Bulgarian or kefir, sauerkraut, combucha, tempeh, kimchi, among others.