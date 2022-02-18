Shanna Mockler is not interested in Lamar Odom despite courting ‘Big Brother’

Shanna Mockler She says she’s not trying to get it. Lamar Odon …despite flirting with him on “Celebrity Big Brother” and picking on her boyfriend in the process.

Shana, who was recently kicked out of the ‘CBB’ house, tells TMZ…she’s not interested in Lamar, romantically or in any capacity, but she understands why her boyfriend, Matthew RondoAngry at his antics at the CBB house.

TMZ revealed the story… Shana’s friend, Matthew Rondowasn’t happy with the subtle sexual innuendos going back and forth between SM and LO, and was To have doubts About asking the question.

Shana says that Matthew’s feelings are valid and admits that he made comments that would have hurt her if the roles had been reversed. She adds… the last thing she wants is to hurt the only person who has been by her side through thick and thin.

Remember, Mateo Kan Buying engagement rings earlier this month, but now he’s holding back on a possible proposal…and he and Shana have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Shana says that she and Matthew, who have dated on and off since 2020, are picking things up day after day, but are still together and “working on us.”

It seems that Shanna wants a future together… She says that Matthew means everything to her and she is happy to have him in her life because “we have a real and true love”.

Whether Matthew actually agrees remains to be seen.

