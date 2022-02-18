Selena Gomez sends a message to Francia Raisa, her kidney donor

Selena Gomez posts never-before-seen photos with Taylor Swift

The story of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa It is full of lights and shadows. Both met in 2007, during a day of work in a children’s hospital, and for a decade they maintained a close relationship that they classified as ‘besties’. I mean, best friends. Such was the bond that Raisa was in charge of donate a kidney to the interpreter of ‘Rare’ when she needed it in 2017 due to the autoimmune disease lupus. Shortly after that, things would change radically between the two.

In 2019, during an ups and downs that led Gomez to be admitted to a psychiatric center, it was a source close to the friends who confirmed to the medium ‘Radar Online’ that the same bond no longer existed between the two. Her narrowness had worn away, and the reason seemed to be that Raisa didn’t much like the pace of life Gomez had chosen. Among these habits that her former best friend despised was the continued intake of alcohol, a substance that would directly affect the kidney that unites them. Now, after two years of the aforementioned estrangement, it seems that the bad vibes are already a thing of the past. This is how we deduced it when Raisa shared a tweet in which she openly talked about her transplant and Gomez responded to her in public.

“If you have been following me for a long time, you will know that I have kept the matter of my kidney donation in the strictest privacy. However, I think I have reached a point in my life where I feel comfortable and safe talking about my experience and using this platform to raise awareness of the different kidney diseases that affect the population.”

A photo of both in the hospital during the intervention in 2017. @Selena GomezInstagram

Selena answers Raisa (and gets us excited)

Thus, the 32-year-old woman who donated said organ spoke openly about her life experience, a dialogue that encouraged the singer and former best friend to dedicate a few words to her:

“Thank you for blessing me, I will always be grateful to you.”

So, for the moment, we can say that between the two if there is no close relationship, peace and harmony reign. Who knows if in a while we will see them as united as before, a bond that would make us believe a little more in unconditional friendship, which is lacking in these times.

