Selena Gomez reveals new music video and looks amazing with new look

To celebrate the Day of love and friendship, The singer released a new video alongside the band Coldplay, in which she reveals a new look that captivated her followers. Selena Gomez showed that this year is full of new projects and adventures for her and received applause from her fans for her dedication.

Selena Gomez renews herself on video with Chris Martin

The famous revealed the new music video alongside Chris Martin titled ‘Let Somebody Go’, which is part of the album ‘Music of the Spheres’. It was a black and white format in which both did pirouettes holding on to harnesses.

Selena wore a formal outfit of pants, blazer, sweater and boots. Her hair in a lob cut was styled perfectly polished and she wore large hoop earrings. What caught the most attention was that her hair looked darker than in previous publications.

Initially when Selena changed her look for a lob, she wore it with lights in light brown tones, however, now she wears a much more natural and dark color.

His outfit matched that of Chris Martin, who wore a basic t-shirt, a black jacket and dark pants, as well as sneakers.

This is an important song for the singer, as he wrote it alongside his 17-year-old daughter Apple. and Selena was happy to sing along with him when she read the romantic lyrics.

The song talks about a breakup and how hard it is to let someone go.which is why in the video they can be seen struggling to stay together as they fall between buildings.

The artists had fun while recording the video and they showed it off through social networks, where they published a photo sticking their tongue out at the camera.

His fans applauded the collaboration of bothas their musical styles are very similar and they both love to talk about romance and broken hearts.

This year has been full of new projects for Selena as she is filming the next season of her series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in New York. Thanks to this we have been able to see several winter outfits of the famous that have already become a trend.

Selena Gomez’s character, Mabel, is known for her amazing coats. During the first season, her short orange coat became the most sought after by fashionistas.

For months Selena has been sharing her day to day through her TikTok account, where she has shown behind-the-scenes scenes from her series Only Murders in the Building. The actress wore a brown sweater and natural makeup as she listened to a conversation of her co-stars and made funny faces at the camera.

The video shared by the famous moved her fans, who were happy to see her return to acting and enjoying new successes.

He also commented that the second season of Only Murders in the Building will be very different from the first installment and that his new look has to do with the evolution of his character. According to Selena, the fact that her character cuts her hair indicates that her style changes and also her way of being and seeing the world.