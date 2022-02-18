Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and Wright reveal what they stole from the set

Work on the set of batman led the actors to come into contact with very interesting props, such as a batmobilea new Dark Knight suit, guns and more, and some of the cast couldn’t resist taking a few things, but who can blame them?

Chris Hemsworth He said that you have a collection of Thor’s hammers and other actors have taken accessories, clothes and key objects that helped them create their characters, so Robert PattinsonJeffrey Wright and the rest of the actors in this film decided to do the same, to take home a souvenir of their time working on one of the most ambitious and long-awaited projects of recent years.

During a press conference, Matt Reevesthe director and the actors confessed that the set was full of very interesting things, so when it was over, they took some small things, although not all the things they would have liked to have (because taking a batmobile would definitely have been notorious and very difficult).

It is almost a tradition that the actors take some souvenir and the case of batman was no exception.

The Batman and the props the cast took from the set

What did Robert Pattinson steal?

Pattinson interprets Batman/Bruce Wayne and he’s got some pretty cool “toys,” from the little glasses we see him wearing in the trailer, to the Batman suit, but he didn’t take any of that. The actor revealed that he took a jacket that didn’t exactly belong to his character.

“I took a jacket Gotham Sanitation Department, In the end it was not used in the film, but it is very cool and in fact I have used it a couple of times. she said she, to which Zoe Kravitz responded by asking if she had asked permission or just taken it. The jacket was “stolen”, but surely no one is going to ask Batman to return it.

What did Jeffery Wright steal?

Wrightwho plays James Gordon, said that he is a fan of the Arsenal football team, so, during one of their matches against Tottenham, he took the opportunity to place a bet. He said that if his team won, he would like to keep the identification badge that Gorodn wears in the movie, and fortunately, he came out on top.

The actor said he hasn’t received his award yet, but Reeves replied that they are aware of the bet and that it will arrive soon. Also, the director revealed that he would have loved to take Gordon’s gun, but in the end he couldn’t.

“I’m sure he has it for you, because he [el asistente de director, Toby Hefferman] He came to me crying because he lost that bet and he said, ‘I know you’re going to say I can’t do it, but I owe Jeffrey that badge, so I turned a blind eye,'” Reeves said.

What did Paul Danno steal?

danno gives life to riddlera villain inspired by the assassin of the Zodiac and that he wears a very macabre costume, but revealed that “one of the ways you try to trick yourself as an actor is that you let the costumes and the props hold all the energy in your place, so you don’t feel like you’re going too crazy, so I didn’t want to take any of it home with me. That has to stay there and out of my house. I’m just going to say that my relationship with plastic wrap is very different now.”

What did John Turturro steal?

turturro interprets Carmine Falcone, who does not wear any kind of suit, but a pair of glasses that work like a mask and that the actor himself chose. “Everyone hides behind something, it can be something small and I remember once meeting a person like that. My dad told me not to look at his eyes, and his eyes were like dead, although they were seductive, “he said.

But he didn’t take his glasses (he said “I want my glasses” but they wouldn’t give them to me. Why can’t I have them? I’m a very honest person”), the character also wears a classic button down sweater and that’s what he wanted to take, but in the end he regretted it for some reason. Reeves joked that it was because it was a “$1,500 sweater.”

What did Matt Reeves steal?

Reeves simply said “I took things I shouldn’t have”, and preferred not to go into details so as not to get into trouble.