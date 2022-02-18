Robert Pattinson Made the Same Mistake as Christian Bale While Filming ‘The Batman’ – Movie News

‘The Batman’ is about to hit commercial theaters and Robert Pattinson confessed to having made a mistake in a very specific detail during the first weeks of filming.

Robert Pattinson he had absolutely no support from the community when it was announced that he would be the next Batman in the Matt Reeves movie. However, early developments have raised expectations for his work. In a new interview for Jimmy Kimmel’s late show, the actor confessed to having made an “egregious mistake” in the first weeks of filming.

Don’t panic, Pattinson didn’t ruin Reeves’ emo vision, rather, he wanted to do something “radically different”, in his own words. What he tried was to give Batman’s tone of voice a mysterious essence through whispers: “It was terrible and they asked me to stop doing it”.

Robert Pattinson as Batman in the film directed by Matt Reeves.



The interpretation error lasted for two weeks, until the production realized that it was not possible to work with that timbre. Pattinson, not refusing to change, discovered soon after that his predecessor, Christian Bale, had made the exact same mistake in his stint as cape wearer and Batmobile driver…

I later found out from Nick, who helped me get into my suit every day, that Christian Bale tried to do the same thing in Batman Begins.

If you are one of those warned fans, you have realized that in the first preview of Batman startsback in the distant 2005, Bale’s whispering voice remained. The above changed completely in the final footage of the film directed by Christopher Nolan, which would mark a before and after in superhero films.

Robert Pattinson ended his participation in Jimmy Kimmel Live! opening up about how confused he was when Matt Reeves, during the first wardrobe meeting, told him that the main inspiration for his Batman was Kurt Cobain: “I said, ‘Really? I feel like Bruce Wayne is the opposite of Cobain.’ […] Then I wanted to appear only in a nightgown, with slippers and disheveled, very much in the style grungy but it couldn’t”.

batman It will hit theaters in Mexico on March 4. The pre-sale has already started and you can buy your tickets here.