Rihanna will release a surprise album this year as she prepares to become a mother for the first time

Rihanna is releasing a surprise album this year as she prepares to become a mother for the first time.

The pregnant star is on track to release her new album, her first since her award-winning Anti in 2016, later this year, and will dedicate it to her fans.

4

Rihanna, 33, is proving that she’s already a multitasking mom-to-be by working on posting a new body of work that her fans have been desperately craving.

A source told The Sun: “It’s happening. Rihanna will release an album this year. She is preparing to launch this year ».

It’s always something he had planned to do for his fans. She has heard her calls for her new tunes and knows that they have been waiting very patiently.

She’s excited to bring you something new.”

The source speculated that this upcoming album might be their last for some time.

They said, “After that, her focus will be more on motherhood and her Fenty fashion and beauty empire which has been her passion.”

Most read in Entertainment

The Barbados-born singer, who announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in a series of stunning baby bump pictures, confirmed new music was on the way just days ago.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at a Fenty beauty and Fenty Skin party, she said, “Yeah, you’re still going to get music for me.”

She joked, “My fans would kill me if they waited that long for a lullaby.”

Rihanna’s latest album, ANTI, was released in 2016.

The 16-track album featured Canadian rapper Drake, and his dancefloor classic, Work, was a big winner at the Grammy Awards.

ANTI is one of Rihanna’s most successful albums to date.

The album won Best Contemporary Urban Album and Best Recording Package at the 59th Grammy Awards in February 2017.

Since the release of ANTIRihanna has collaborated with DJ Khaled on Wild Thoughts in 2021, R&B artist PartyNextDoor, and Future.

4