Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: When will your first baby be due?

Some days ago Rihanna surprised us with the news that she is pregnant with rapper ASAP Rocky. However, by keeping her pregnancy a secret, one of the questions from fans is when will the singer’s baby be born.

Let us remember that the rumors that Rihanna is pregnant They have been present since November 2021, however, it was only on January 31, 2022 that the same singer confirmed the news when she appeared on the streets of New York showing her baby bump.

When will Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby be due?

In accordance with U.S. Weekly, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby due in spring 2022so very soon we will have news of the arrival of the baby of the singer and the rapper.

According to sources consulted by the media, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are very excited, so just a month ago they shared the news with their closest loved ones. The singer was expected to keep her pregnancy a secret, however, “they couldn’t take it anymore” and shared this new stage with the world.

Photo: AP

Will there be more Rihanna music?

The singer has paused her musical career and it seems that she is still pit’ll be some time before i release a new songsince according to U.S. WeeklyWhile both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky plan to continue with music, now that they’re becoming parents for the first time, it’s going to take a little while for them to get back into their careers.

In the recent rihanna pregnant photos we could see that the singer is happier than ever, as is her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, well they are only a short time away from meeting their baby.