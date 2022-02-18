Results Tracker FNCS Fortnite Season 1: all rounds

The FNCS of the Season 1 of Chapter 3 from Fortnite started on 02/17/2022. In this news we collect all the results thanks to a tracker. Just below we give you resources so you can check the markers from all regions of this new competitive season of fortnite battle royale. We will update this news as the successive rounds are completed.

How to view FNCS results within Fortnite

It is possible to check the results of each phase of the FNCS in-game, in the “Competition” tab

It is possible to check the FNCS markers within Fortnite Battle Royale itself. To do this, we go to the Competition tab, and select the specific round of the tournament whose results we want to check.

Nevertheless, more detailed results can be obtained using external Fortnite websites and trackers such as FortniteTracker. Just below we leave you specific links to the results of each phase of the FNCS for each region of the game:

Results Qualifying Phase 1 FNCS Season 1 – Chapter 3

Europe

United States (East Coast)

United States (West Coast)

Oceania

Brazil

Asia

middle East

When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS start?

Unless there is something unforeseen at the last minute, These are the dates of the different phases of the FNCS during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Qualifying Phase 1 : February 17 and 18, 2022.

: February 17 and 18, 2022. Qualifying Phase 2 : February 19 and 20, 2022.

: February 19 and 20, 2022. semifinals : from February 24 to 27, 2022.

: from February 24 to 27, 2022. Final: March 5 and 6, 2022.

