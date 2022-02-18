Remember the mansion in the United Kingdom that was part of Christopher Nolan’s Batman

For many fans of superheroes, and of Batman in particular, the best film made to date of the renowned character is the one that featured Christopher Nolan as director and Christian Bale as protagonist.

It will not go into details or comparisons with others of those in charge of giving life to the “Knight of the Night” but it will remember the great mansion that was part of “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” (“Batman The Dark Night Rises”).

The success of this version of Batman could be related to the so-called Wollaton Hallwhich is a mansion in London, Nottingham, with more than 500 years of history.

The design of this building has been praised for years, it is even one of the Elizabethan constructions that are taken as a reference. Its realization was made between 1580 and 1588, being Robert Smythson the architect in charge.

In 1920 the three-story Wollaton Hall was converted into the Museum of Natural History and is currently accessible for free and guided tours are also offered for a fee.

In addition to its historic interior that houses pieces of great valuethis property stands out for the extensive green areas that surround it.

That space was the one used for the film “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”, even in that same exterior all kinds of events are usually held such as celebrations, concerts and even sporting events.

Wollaton Hall also served as a recording set for the film “The Mummy Returns” (2001) and “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999).

