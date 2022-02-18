Relive the 5 most spectacular moments of Beijing 2022 – Marca Claro

February 17, 2022 | Claro Brand Writing

Great performances are lived in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and a few days after officially coming to an end with the Closing Ceremony we make a account of what have been the five most spectacular moments of this winter fair, so far, where sports such as figure skating stand out with the great performance of Donovan Carrillo by surpassing his personal brand, as well as the amazing snowboard jumps, the awesome Nils van der Poel world record which enshrines him as the fastest man on ice in speed skating, the glory of the Strolz in the alpine skiing and Italy’s undefeated gold in mixed curling.

Donovan Carrillo surprises in figure skating

Donovan Carrillo had a great Olympic debut in Beijing 2022 breaking a 30-year drought without a Mexican presence in this discipline and achieved becoming the first Aztec skater to reach a final, as well as achieving his best score of the season with a total of 218.13 points.

Nils van der Poel, the fastest man on ice

Nils van der Poel made history by set world and olympic record, Swedish smashed his own record with a time of 12:30.74, lowering his previous (world) record by 2 seconds and 21 hundredths to win the gold medal in the 10,000 meter speed skating event.

Anna Gasser, two-time Olympic champion in the big air

the austrian Anna Gasser arrived in Beijing 2022 to defend her PyeongChang 2018 title and only in his first jump he got 90 points to be among the first places, the second was also spectacular with 86.75, while in the last one he had an excellent landing, execution and degree of difficulty with 95.50 points.

Johannes Strolz makes alpine skiing history

alpine skier Johannes Strolz made history at Beijing 2022 by achieving Olympic glory just like his father Hubert, in the same event but with 34 years difference. Are the first winter olympic gold medalists father and son in a solo event.

Italy wins gold and finishes undefeated

Italy had a perfect step in curling Beijing 2022 mixed doubles by hanging the gold medal and finish undefeated in said tournament. This was the path of the Italian team to win the gold medal: United States (4-8), Switzerland (8-7), Norway (11-8), Czech Republic (2-10), Australia (3-7), Great Britain (5-7), China (8-4 ), Sweden (12-8), Canada (7-8), Sweden (8-1), Great Britain (9-3) and Norway (8-5) in the end.

