Red Bull used a white car in its presentation

Red Bull presented the RB18 last week, although it did so with a white car. The Milton Keynes team has shared how the preparations went and even the technicians explain how they projected messages of support on the new car.



Red Bull was the second team to show the world its new project for 2022, although they hid a lot in that presentation. It didn’t take long for fans to realize that they had put their colors on the display prototype that Formula 1 released last year.



For this reason, Christian Horner anticipated that the RB18 of the presentation will bear little resemblance to the one that will be put on the track in a month in Bahrain. The team boss argued that they are on a very steep learning curve.

Now, we have discovered more details about the car that was presented. Red Bull has shared a ‘Behind the Scenes’-style video in which they show what the hours before the presentation were like. The day began with the filming of the pre-show that Max Verstappen starred in the RB7 at the Milton Keynes facility.

One of the curious moments is starring the white car that Red Bull used for its presentation. The technicians in charge of the broadcast show this prototype, in which, in addition to projecting the team’s colors, they also put messages that the fans had sent to Verstappen and Sergio Pérez through social networks.

“Today we are in a kinetic study. We are recording a sequence of a projection map on the new car”, explained Marcus VIner.

“When we wanted to reveal the car to the fans we wanted to do it in a way that showed how much they bring to the team. That’s why we used the messages that the fans have sent to Max, Checo and the whole team on social media,” he said. Steven Munachen.

“The projection that we are doing today andIt’s the kind of projection you’d normally like to do in two or three months to do it really well.. It has been a great radical change on the part of all those involved, “added Mask Bishop to close.

