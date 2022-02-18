Pumas gives two shirts to Saprissa staff

Pumas thanked the attention he received in Costa Rica after his confrontation with Saprissa, for the Concacaf Champions League

After the tie at two between Saprissa and the Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe props staff of the auriazules left a message for their Costa Rican peers and as a thank you for the attention they gave them two t-shirts from the Mexican team.

Pumas tied in their visit to Saprissa. @PumasMX

“A detail for the extraordinary people who work at Saprissa. Thank you very much for all your attention! See you very soon in Mexico”, the Pumas wrote on their Twitter account where they shared a photo of the dressing room with the feline shirts.

“To all the staff of Club Saprissa, thank you for all your attention. Club Cougars”, wrote the props on the board of the visiting dressing room of the Tico club stadium.

Meanwhile, Saprissa took the news with great humor and also responded on their Twitter account, where they did not miss the opportunity to make a joke.

“Thanks for the detail, Pumas! A big hug, see you the other week! PS: the CM (community manager) is size L. Pura vida”, they responded from their official account.

In the game, both teams tied at two, Washington Corozo and Juan Dinenno scored for Pumas, while Christian Bolaños scored a brace for the Ticos to even the score.