Pumas draws with Saprissa in the first leg of the ‘Concachampions’ round of 32

The experienced midfielder Christian Bolanos scored both goals Saprissa Costa Rican this Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 draw at home against Cougars Mexican in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League of the Concacafalso known as ‘Concachampions‘.

In an even game from start to finish, Bolaños brought out all his quality and experience to lead Saprissa to a draw with his goals at 45 and 75, which matched Pumas’ scores by Ecuadorian Washington Corozo, at 28, and Argentine Juan Dinenno, at 71.

The first half was a constant back and forth, with a Saprissa determined to assert their home and a somewhat more demure set of Pumas but committed to speed on the flanks of Saucedo and the Ecuadorian Corozo, one of their figures.

Jimmy Marín had it to put Saprissa ahead, but his header hit the post, something similar to what happened to Christian Bolaños minutes later when a luxury shot with his heel was returned by goalkeeper Alfredo’s horizontal Talavera.

The Pumas found the goal in a cross from the right to the head of Corozo, who anticipated his marker to finish at close range at minute 28.

Far from lowering their heads, Saprissa continued to insist and tied the game with a penalty scored by Christian Bolaños at the end of the first half, in a play in which the Salvadoran referee Ismael Cornejo had to go to video arbitration (VAR), because in first instance had not sanctioned a foul.

This was the first time in history that a referee in Costa Rica went to a screen to review a play.

In the second half the match continued at the same pace with both teams attacking for victory.

the honduran Darixon Returned He had a very clear one for the Saprissa when he eluded goalkeeper Talavera and shot at will without imagining that defender Nicolás Freire would appear to take the ball off the line.

After a header that returned the horizontal, the Argentine striker Juan Dinenno had his revenge and scored 1-2 in favor of Cougars in a counterattack play that he resolved with a great shot that entered close to the horizontal at 71.

However, four minutes later the Saprissa responded with another goal from the experienced Bolaños who took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Talavera before a strong shot from the Panamanian midfielder Victor Medina.

The last 15 minutes passed with a Saprissa attacking in search of winning at home and a Cougars that contained the attacks of the rival and tried to get out of counterattack in search of a blow.

The second leg will be played next Wednesday in Mexico.

With information from EFE