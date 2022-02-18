PS5: This was the spectacular premiere of Horizon Forbidden West: Michelle Jenner, Carolina Marn, Llorente…

ORnot one of the direct candidates for the GOTY, without going through the starting box and just 24 hours after its premiere, it is Horizon Forbidden West, which had its spectacular presentation last night.

Yes, spectacular without exaggeration because from the beginning we were able to see a live performance with percussionists and musicians performing the theme song for Horizon Forbidden Westa first course that left us all with our mouths full of water.

Performance during the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West, the video game starring Aloy, one of the strongest and most personality heroines in the world of video games, was surrounded by other women who share those values.

Undoubtedly this production out of the Precision Communication Agency for PlayStation is one of the best we have been able to enjoy in our country. A program full of content and with a accomplishment out of Kiko Bjar’s team, who kept up the pace during the 90 minutes that it lasted.

Familiar faces to present and talk about Horizon Forbidden West

Thus, the gala had Alba Horcajuelo and Pandarinapresenter and image of PlayStation respectively and who were in charge of leading a show of more than outstanding visual quality.

The members of the podcast “The Fifth Level”

Numerous streamers also made an appearance to give their first impressions on Horizon Forbidden West which is out now. Rodrigo Faez, Paracetamor or Aroyit, they were seen in addition to the presenters of the PlayStation podcast, “The Fifth Level”who have already been able to test the game and analyzed the game in greater depth.

The cosplay was also present at the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy’s Cosplay Contest Winner

One of the highlights was cosplay, very present in the Horizon community, which I participated in the contest proposed by PlayStation Spain and we were also able to enjoy a tutorial on how to transform into Aloy by the cosplayer Illisia.

Nathy Peluso and Michelle Jenner attended the appointment

One of the surprises that the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West gave us, was the presence of the singer Nathy Pelusowhich unveiled a very special surprise.

The artist has collaborated with Horizon Forbidden West to create a song inspired by the universe that surrounds Aloy in a video clip with many memories of the Horizon stages.

Nathy peluso during the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West

To the string of surprises he joined Michelle Jenner, the actress gives voice to Aloy in the Horizon saga and is a regular in PlayStation presentations.

Jenner, shared with Alba Horcajuelo and Pandarina that haven’t played the game yet to which he has been giving voice during the last months.

Michelle Jenner during the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West

Also, the emotional moment was when DON MIGUEL NGEL JENNER, dubbing actor and father of Michelle came out in one of the videos in which the actress received the support and affection of athletes and fellow professionals like Claudio Serrano.

Miguel Ángel Jenner surprises his daughter during the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West

The world of sport did not want to miss the appointment

As usual in PlayStation Spain events, the world of sports also attended the event from the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West.

The athletes who joined the presentation of Horizon Forbidden West

Numerous Spanish and international athletes wanted to send a message to Michelle Jenner, Amaya Valdemoro, Marcos Llorente, Carolina Marn, motocross riders Daniela Guilln and Gabriela Seisdedos, Real Madrid players Kenti Robles and Marta Cardona.

And how last surprise, Ins de Velasco, Olympic archery athlete, I went to the set to do a challenge with the actress that had to do with archery.