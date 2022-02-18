Professional training in long covid will be a postgraduate

Joan Subirats Humet, Minister of Universities.

The intention formative of the scientific societies involved in the development of the clinical guide for care of patients with persistent covid goes through the creation of a university character expert course addressed to the health professionals. So, at least initially, its inclusion in the Medicine degree is ruled out, something that the students would welcome.

From the Ministry of Universities they assure Medical Writing that there would be no impediment in which universities offer courses or master’s degrees in persistent covid. However, if they want to do training through the degree, they must have the authorization of the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca). From this newspaper we have contacted Aneca, but at the close of this information we have not received a response.

The proposal to train in persistent covid through a university graduate arises, as you may have learned Medical Writing, after carrying out an analysis of all the training possibilities. An evaluation where it has been confirmed that there is a training “need” urgent in the comprehensive, multidisciplinary and collaborative care that patients need, and whose realization is totally feasible with current knowledge, despite the fact that it is scarce.

“We have an idea of ​​how to execute it and we want to know which companies want to get involved because we believe that training must be multidisciplinary and collaborative as well as assistance. In this way, the assistant will be able to receive the entire line agreed in the guide as training to implement it in their day-to-day clinical performance with persistent covid ”, explains Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians ( SEMG) and one of the main promoters of the longcovid guide.



What will training be like in persistent covid?

Training with university endorsement was one of the challenges set in the first meetings between the scientific societies that have decided to take part in the consensual and multidisciplinary elaboration of the methods of action to face persistent covid.

A scientific initiative that is already forming its working groups based on its lines of development. One of them is training and in this aspect progress has already been made towards the model that is being sought from an expert course that provides the necessary skills to face this healthcare challenge.

“We must train ourselves before this new pathology, we cannot tell the patient this is new and we do not know it”

Institutional support for persistent covid, on hold

but it will be within the activities of the universities”, explains Ledo, for whom it is. “In this way we will be providing the patient with the best care appropriate to current knowledge. For this reason, we also want to promote research in order to nurture training and care. We must train ourselves before this new pathology, we cannot tell the patient this is new and we do not know itit is also very important”, claims the family doctor.

Training in persistent covid is quite a challenge, since, as Ledo recalls, when there is a lot of material, it is a matter of reading and applying what is read. However, this task is more difficult when the opposite is the case, since knowledge and consensus must first be generated in order to apply it later.

For this reason, from the long covid platform they are seeking the greatest possible institutional support from the Ministry of Health, Education and Science. “We have had contact with the different Ministries, since the most institutional way for knowledge to reach all patients is the official one. The response has not yet occurred. We ask you to protect the guide. It is not worth it for our patients that we tell them that we are waiting for the Ministry”.



Possible inclusion in the Medicine degree?

Faced with this present and future healthcare challenge, the new promotions also consider that they should receive specific training. “What it is idyllic for our training as doctors is that current situations are included because we always have to be up-to-date”, says the vice-president of the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM), Àlex Boada Borràs.

Therefore, from CEEM they do not “look bad” to include a topic of such importance within the pandemic. “Besides, it’s something we’re going to use because it is going to remain residual and we will continue to see it in our clinical day-to-day”highlights the vice president of CEEM, who also points to a possible help in the MIR: “These topics are very popular to ask in the MIR and this training helps us to cover this”.