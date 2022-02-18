Next Thursday, February 24, another edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards will be held.

The gala will be held at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, at 7P/6C, and will have a live broadcast on Univision.

Among the artists leading the list of nominees are Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin. Then we leave you the complete list with all the artists nominated for the gala.

Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Complete list of all the nominees

Artist of the Year

Angela Aguilar

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

“The last tour of the world”, Bad Bunny

“Between sea and palm trees”, Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40

“This life is very beautiful”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“Jose”, J Balvin

“KG0516”, Karol G

“Legends”, Carlos Rivera

“Mexican in love”, Ángela Aguilar

“My hands”, Camilo

“Utopia Live from Metlige Stadium”, Romeo Santos

“We are doing well”, Caliber 50

song of the year

“Bichota”, Karol G

“Dákiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

“Back for the return”, Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony

“Tell me how you want”, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

“Faithful”, The Legendaries, Wisin and Jhay Cortez

“Pepas”, Farruko

“Telepathy”, Kali Uchis

“All of you”, Rauw Alejandro

“Life of the rich”, Camilo

“I give everything”, Algredo Olivas

female revelation artist

Angela Aguilar

Helen Rose

Evaluate Montaner

kali uchis

The Ross Maria

Majo Aguilar

Mary Becerra

TheChange

VF7

Yendry

Breakout Male Artist

Blessd

Boza

Duki

the alpha

Ghost

Feid, Khea

The Two Carnal

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

remix of the year

“911 (Remix)” – Sech and Jhay Cortez

“Yesterday my ex called me (Remix)” – Khea, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce with Lenny Santos

“Fiel (Remix)” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA with Los Legendarios and Myke Towers

“La Toxica (Remix)” – Farruko, Sech and Myke Towers with Jay Wheeler and Tempo

“Travesuras (Remix)” – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel and Flow La Movie

Crossover Collaboration Of The Year

‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G

‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes

The Perfect Mix Of The Year

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme

‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny

DJ of the Year

sharpen it 888

deorro

DJ Adoni

DJ Cornetto

DJ Luian

DJ Nelson

IAmChinese

Mariana Bo

Toy Selectah

Victor Cardenas

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Camilo

Charles Rivera

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Mon Laferte

Ricardo Montaner

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Song Of The Year – Pop

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

‘So In Love’ – CNCO

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

Collaboration Of The Year – Pop

‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma

‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘La Toxica’ – Farruko

‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

‘Sober’ – Maluma

‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom

‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

Song Of The Year – Pop Ballad

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik

‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop

CNCO

Mau and Ricky

Morat

21st floor

Reik

Album Of The Year – Pop

‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO

‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia

‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor

‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres

‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez

‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky

‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

bad bunny

daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Justin Quiles

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

Wisin

Female Artist of the Year – Urban

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

Carol G

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Song Of The Year – Urban

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers

‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee

‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin

Collaboration Of The Year – Urban

‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles

‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía

‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin

‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers

‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

Album Of The Year – Urban

‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny

‘Jose’- J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘La 167’ – Farruko

‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles

‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel

‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries

‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha

‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez

‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro

Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican

Adrian Chaparro

Alexander Fernandez

Alfredo Olivas

Angela Aguilar

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ghost

Gerardo Ortiz

Joss Favela

Lenin Ramirez

Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50

‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

‘As If I Were Cake’ – Rene Camacho’s Rene Camacho’s Overwhelming Band El Limón

‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña

‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro

‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

‘I’m Going Up and With Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Collaboration Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal

‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

‘The Student’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe

Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican

50 caliber

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Firm Group

The Two Carnal

The Sebastianes Band

Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña

‘I never knew how to love you’ – Untouchable

‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘As If I Were Cake’ – The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho

‘The Toxic’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León

‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro

‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘Here Below’ – Christian Nodal

‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

‘No Longer Insists Heart’ – Vicente Fernández

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jimenez

Sierreña Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘Arrieros Somos’ – Los de Chiwas Group

‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca

‘The Owl’ – Luis R. Conriquez

‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link

‘I already found out’ – Chayín Rubio

Cumbia Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘With you’ – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez

‘Cumbia to the People’ – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules

‘Call me’ – Raymix

‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion

‘Solitude’ – Santa Fe Klan

Album Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘At My 80’s’ – Vicente Fernandez

‘Posters’ – The Phantom

‘From Home, In Concert and Dusted Songs’ – Intocable

‘The Drunkard’ – The Two Carnal

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Today I Lose You’ – Kikin and Los Astros

‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ – Grupo Firme

‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50

Artist of the Year – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

India

Luis Figueroa

Mark Anthony

Milly Quezada

Olga Tanon

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Victor Manuelle

Song Of The Year – Tropical

‘Baby’ – Camilo & The Alpha

‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

‘How to Forget’ – Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Until Today’s Sun’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Lottery’ – Prince Royce

‘I have a God’ – Silvestre Dangond

‘An Eternal Love’ – Marc Anthony

‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India

Collaboration Of The Year – Tropical