Peacemaker skins would arrive at Fortnite

East Thursday January 17 finally premiered the finale of the first season of peacemaker. With the announcement of a second part, fans of the anti-hero have much to anticipate in the future, although while we wait for his new season, it seems that the character will also be coming to Fortnite.

John Cena, protagonist of this series, recently posted on his Instagram an image of the map of Fortnite without any caption or something like that. Due to this, the community believes that the actor is anticipating the possible arrival of peacemaker to the battle royale from Epic Games.

At the time of writing, this collaboration has not yet been confirmed one hundred percent, but considering that Fortnite has had all kinds of crossovers in the past, the idea of ​​seeing peacemaker and possibly Vigilant in this battle royale It’s not something so crazy.

Publisher’s note: It continues to amaze me how Epic Games managed to bring all of these franchises to Fortnite. I never expected to see Naruto go toe-to-toe with Kratos or Master Chief, at least not officially, and it looks like we’ll be able to add Peacemaker to the huge list of crossovers soon enough.

Via: John Cena