New protest appears in Paris against Javier Aguirre’s technical direction in Monterrey

Monterrey fans in Paris took a photograph showing banners against Javier Aguirre and the Eiffel Tower in the background

After the failure in the Club World Cup, the protests against the technical management of Javier Aguirre in Monterrey have intensified and fans of the team in Paris made their feelings known through an image on social networkswhich consists of a banner with a message against it in the background contains the Eiffel Tower.

“Javier ‘Va$co’ Aguirre we demand your resignation… You can with the board, never with the Gang. Up the glorious Monterrey soccer club”, is the legend with which they ask for the resignation of the 63-year-old Mexican helmsman.

Protests Javier Aguirre ESPN

The banner placed in the place is accompanied by a smaller one in which a photograph of the technician was placedwith a legend above the eyes that reads “#FueraBasco”.

Rayados supporters have held constant protests against Javier Aguirreafter he failed with the team in the attempt to transcend in the Club World Cup, in which they finished in fifth place.

In the United Arab Emirates there were disagreements from fans who came to that country to witness the performance of the team and this was replicated in Nuevo Leónwhere blankets appeared outside the BBVA stadium and outside the offices of the company that owns the complex.

Upon arrival of the campus in Nuevo León, a fan went to the Monterrey International Airport to claim the technician and to the player Rodolfo Pizarro for his performance.

Now, this blanket emerged in Paris, while the Monterrey team prepares to face Puebla this Friday, within the sixth date of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX.