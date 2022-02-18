Necessary nutrition for patients with autoimmune diseases such as Arthritis

With proper nutrition together with clinical monitoring, the changes due to the disease are less severe.

Dr. Elivette Zambrana, pediatric rheumatologist

Obesity and overweight in children has been a public health problem, since after the pandemic there has been a 47% increase in the number of children between 5 and 11 years old who suffer from this disease.

According to Dr. Elivette Zambrana, a pediatric rheumatologist, “today we are seeing children with more comorbidities, which are generally seen only in adults, among which are diabetes, cholesterol and joint problems.”

At the same time, in these cases, autoimmune conditions are more difficult to treat because obesity creates an inflammatory state in the body, which produces an increase in cytokines in the blood, directly affecting adipose tissue.

In this case the accompaniment by of the parents is indispensable at the moment of choosing the family basket products. For this reason, the specialist detailed some of the foods that she should include in the diet of these patients:

Related news

Strawberries are a great ally when it comes to fighting rheumatic diseases, since it is a product that is not processed and is low in carbohydrates, which can replace cravings for sweets. In turn, these can also be replaced by blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.

When choosing vegetables we have lettuce and the tomato that are food low in carbohydrates, are not processed and have fiber which are a great option to make a delicious salad for our children.

Grains are a source of fiber, which facilitates digestion, which is why brown rice is a great option, since it is not ultra-processed and has several vitamins such as B1, B2, B6, and vitamin E.

Whole grain pasta also has all the nutrients needed to help children grow and maintain a healthy weight.

When we talk about protein, the skinless chicken breast meet the requirements to be a lean and low product in fat to keep us healthy and in good weight.

We can also eat dairy products, but in a low portion quantity, in this case Greek yogurt is a great option, since it is a low-fat and low-sugar product. In this case we can add fruit to give it a little flavor and a little honey.

When choosing a product to hydrate, we can use water, since it has no calories and makes our body work at its best.

In the same way, it is very important that you attend a check-up with your pediatrician, since he will provide you with a special diet depending on the nutritional requirements that your child requires.