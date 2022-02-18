Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from Uncharted will search for treasures in Fortnite

With the Uncharted movie opening tomorrow in theaters, it’s prime time for some promotional tie-ins. And what better place for iconic Sony adventurers Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer to appear than Fortnite? A PlayStation Blog post breaks down the new Uncharted skin additions. Nate and Chloe come in two flavors with sporty looks representative of their movie and game counterparts. The film version of Nathan Drake is the spitting image of Tom Holland, who, of course, plays the live-action Drake. The video game Nate is based on his model from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Similarly, Chloe’s bodysuit movie model resembles actress Sophia Ali. This mask can be worn with or without the jacket on, offering a bit of customization. Game Chloe’s outfit and model are inspired by the character’s leading role in Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Chloe also has her own Back Bling item which is a travel pack and a large map container. Other Uncharted items being introduced to Fortnite alongside these skins include: Secondhand Saber Pickaxe Parashurama Ax Pickaxe Sully’s “new” Seaplane Glider Update Journal Emote

Unfortunately, there is no playable skin for Sully/Mark Walberg, who also appears in the film alongside Holland and Ali. Maybe for the sequel? All of the above items will be available in Fortnite and from tomorrow at 7am Pacific until the end of Season 3 Chapter 1, you can find Drake’s maps around the island that will lead you to the treasure. Happy hunting, explorers! For more on Uncharted, check out our interview with Tom Holland himself and read our review of the new movie.