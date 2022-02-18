NASA shares images of Martian clouds hovering over Curiosity

From these photos, scientists can calculate the velocity of the formations and their altitude.

The Curiosity rover has captured images of the movement of clouds over the Mount Sharpthe region of Mars where it is located, reported NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The two images were taken with a navigation camera on December 12, in the day number 3,325 rover mission on the red planet. Each of the two images consists of 8 frames and in the first you can see the shadows of the cloud reflected on the surface.

Scientists can calculate the velocity of displacement of the clouds and their altitude by comparing the two perspectives. These clouds are at a great height, almost 80 kilometers above the surfacesuggesting that they are composed of carbon dioxide ice and not water ice, which is normally found at lower altitudes.

“Martian clouds are very faint in the atmosphere, so special viewing techniques are needed to see them. Multiple images are taken in order to achieve a clear, static background, allowing anything else moving within the image (such as clouds or shadows) to be visible after removing the background. static background of each image“, clarifies the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The speed of movement of the clouds is not mentioned, but the Space.com portal reports that, in general, the speed of the wind near the Martian surface is approximately between 7 and 35 kilometers per hour, which could be enough to provide wind power In mars.