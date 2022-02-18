Naranjito, the car from ‘Back to the Future’ and other products from the 80s that you will want to have if you went to EGB

Few historical few have been mythologized as much over time as the 80s. His aesthetics, his expressions (“Efectiviwonder”, “Take Jeroma, gum pills”) and his music do not leave indifferent either those who lived through it or later generations who have known him through the enthusiasm of their relatives.

Popular culture continues to have a gold mine in this decade. series like stranger things They exploit all the topics of the time to the maximum and have managed to dazzle audiences of all ages. not to mention the remakes and sequels to iconic films of the time such as The Ghostbusters (1986) or Dune (1984). Even the most cutting-edge artists on the current music scene review the eighties sounds of synthesizers and electronic keyboards for their new songs. The Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is a clear example of this.

In Spain the 80s coincide with the arrival of democracy after a 40-year dictatorship. Political change meets a cultural explosion that revolutionizes the streets of large cities with the appearance of countercultural movements that had previously reached the rest of the Western countries such as the punk. Madrid becomes the epicenter of this entire revolution and what is known as The move.

All this has caused the 80s to become an infallible machine for generating icons that even today are still recognizable not only by those who experienced it in the first person.

‘I LIVED IN THE 80’s’ (2017)

This book of Miguel Angel Linares makes precisely a journey through the entire history of the decade in all areas through 100 rankings with national and international references from very diverse fields, ranging from politics and society to music. It is a very visual work that perfectly illustrates what the eighties were like with more than 7,000 images of the most representative moments and characters of that time. The prologue is in fact José Luis Cano, member of the comic do Foam, very active also during this decade.

You can buy it here for 19 euros.

‘MADRID IF IT WAS A PARTY’ (2021)

Those looking for more specific information on The move, they are in luck. In 2021 the journalist and writer Javier Mndez Flores published this book in which he reviews everything that happened in the capital during those years. Unlike other publications, it does not limit itself to offering information on iconic characters of the time that everyone already knows very well, such as Alaska, Almodvar or groups such as Nacha Pop and Radio Futura (although it does not forget them either). His intention is to delve a little deeper into telling those other stories of The move which has not been talked about much.

You can buy it here for 20.85 euros.

On kindle, for 8.54 euros.

‘WHAT’S ON THAT BALL? THE SONGS OF THE CRYSTAL BALL’ (2003)

Spanish public television in the 1980s was an important speaker for the entire 1980s counterculture. And it was mainly through two programs: The Golden Age, a purely musical space with performances, reports and interviews presented and directed by Dove Chamorro, Y The Cristal ball, a more varied program with sections for audiences of all ages and in which, in addition to music, there was room for humor and other content.

In addition to Alaska, Javier Gurruchaga, Kiko Veneno and other artists were regulars of this space that was a fThe reflection of the socio-political change that was taking place at that time in Spain. To this must be added children’s characters such as The Electro-Goblins or the Witch Avera. The Cristal ball was last aired but records like this, a compilation with the songs that sounded the most in the programthey can become the vehicle that transports nostalgics back to the eighties.

You can buy it here on vinyl for 33.11 euros.

In MP3, for 9.99 euros.

Or free streaming for Amazon Music users

MAZINGER Z T-SHIRT

Just with the arrival of democracy, in 1978, it arrives on TVE one of the first Japanese anime series to be broadcast in Europe, Mazinger Z. The name of the series is the same as that of the giant robot that drives Koji Kabuto to try to disrupt the plans of the dr hell to dominate the world. The depth of this series in the popular culture of the time was such that there is a statue of the robot in Tarragona. This was the first Japanese series that was successful in Spain and would pave the way for others that would come later, such as dragon ball or Oliver and Benji. Mazinger Z fans can always turn to the merchandise and buy t-shirts like this one, available in several sizes and three colours: navy blue, white and black.

You can buy it here for 19.99 euros.

ARCADE CONSOLE

In the 80s, video game machines also arrived in Spain and it is difficult not to relate classics such as Pac-Man or Tetris with this decade. And it is that although for the generation that was born with the Play Station it is difficult to understand, the children of that time were anxious for the bell to ring to run to the arcades and spend hours with these video games that now may seem very simple.

With this console it is possible to go back to the 80s, yes, in HD. Pandora Box 9D It comes with 2,700 arcade titles and you can connect to any device to play these classics in any room of your home, with HD pictures and excellent sound quality. In addition, it offers the possibility of creating games of up to eight players.

You can buy it here for 153.99 euros.

GAME I WENT TO EGB

The best-selling game of recent years could not be missing from this selection. It is based on the great phenomenon of the book and with it you will be able to take a journey through the memories of the school in the park, at home… You have to answer correctly the questions that it poses and perform the tests that you ask forthe goal is to win each of the five markers that identify the stages of the game (such as the Trivial cheese): the school where we learn, the candy kiosk, the park where we played, the classroom and its tests on programs of the TV and the room where we played.

You can buy the game here for 19 euros (37% discount).

You can buy the book here for 12 euros.

ET PLUSH

The 80s is also the decade of splendor of science fiction cinema in Hollywood. And it was certainly steven spielberg the director who took the genre to another level. After terrorizing the entire planet with shark (1975), enters science fiction with Matches in the third phase (1977). But the confirmation of him as a great reference comes with ET the alien (1981), in which he narrates the story of a being that is abandoned on Earth and some children try to hide him from the police and scientists so that he returns home.

Fans of the film have the opportunity to have a replica of the little alien created by Spielberg at home thanks to this famous teddy bear. By pressing the button you have on your left foot his finger lights up and he also says his three mythical phrases: “ET”, “phone”, “my house” (available in English and Spanish). Ideal for both the little ones and nostalgic adults.

You can buy it here for 16.42 euros (13% discount).

PLAYMOBIL FROM ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’

There is no more representative film of what was the cinema in the 80s than Return to the future. The saga perfectly combines science fiction and comedy, with a very original plot and a brilliant cast in which the picturesque and crazy couple formed stand out. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as Marty McFly and Doc. Now Playmobil brings to the present the legendary dotaking care of even the smallest detail (the Einstein dog, the Delorean’s Fluzo condenser and up to 60 extra accessories), in a collector’s item that no fan of the saga should miss.

You can buy it here for 39 euros (22% discount).

THE CHARACTERS OF HARRISON FORD

Another very simple way to get to know the American cinema of the 80s is to review the roles of Harrison Ford during that period of time.. The actor has starring roles in three of the sci-fi adventure titles that have defined both genres and made them what they are today.

First, in Star Warswhose first installment is from 1977 and the last from 1983 and in which Ford plays Han Solo. In 1981 she puts herself for the first time in the skin of Indiana Jones in in search of the lost ark, a role that he would play twice more in the 1980s. But it is also that in 1982 he is the one chosen by Ridley Scott to embody Rick Deckard in bladerunner. From each of these characters it is possible to get a funko.

You can buy the Han Solo Funko here for 19 euros.

The Indiana Jones, for 32.50 euros.

And Rick Deckard’s for 12.95 euros (14% discount).

THE ORANGE TEDDY

The 80s was also a decade of many changes in the Spanish sports scene. Before the Olympic Games were held in Barcelona in 1992, the most important event that had been hosted on national territory was the 1982 World Cup. The tournament had an impeccable organization, with matches in 17 stadiums in 14 different cities (record to date) and served to show the world the image of a country renewed after the dictatorship.

However, the Spanish team, in which many hopes had been pinned, disappointed again and fell in the first phase of a championship that ended up taking Italy. Those, sporting failure did not prevent the World Cup mascot, little orangewould end up becoming one of the icons of the decade. In fact, the pull was such that he even had his own cartoon series on TVE. It is not surprising that still today the Royal Spanish Football Federation continues to sell the stuffed animal little orange.

You can buy it here for 16.17 euros (19% discount).

’80 OF THE 80′ (2021)

Everyone expected football to be the main protagonist of this decade of change in Spain. But after the crash of the World Cup, it will be another team sport that ends up captivating the fans. And it is that At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the men’s basketball team managed to sneak into a historic final against the United States after defeating a power such as Yugoslavia.. At that time, basketball ceased to be a secondary sport in Spain and that silver medal was the main source of inspiration for subsequent generations that have achieved so much success.

As the subtitle of this book indicates, Portrait of a key decade in Spanish basketballthe 80s was the decade in which basketball experienced its greatest transformation. That’s why in this book the journalist Javier Ortiz seeks to go beyond the great milestones already well known (the silver in Los Angeles, the arrival of Fernando Martín in the NBA, the landing in the league of international stars such as Sabonis or Petrovic) and seeks retrieve partially forgotten names for the average fan, but were also important in the hatching at the national level of the sport. The prologue is signed by Aito García Reneses.

*As an Amazon Associate, Bazar earns revenue from qualifying purchases that meet the applicable requirements.