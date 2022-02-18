MLB and Union accelerate negotiations to start the season on time

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Union will accelerate the negotiation process by holding several sessions – even every day – starting this Monday, February 21, 2022, so that the season from MLBwhose start is scheduled for this March 31, can start on time.

MLB has made it clear that February 28 is the deadline to reach an agreement and for the season to start as planned. If nothing is agreed upon in the negotiations, the Opening Day will have to be postponed to a new date.

According to sources, some owners of MLB they will travel to New York next week to be present at the negotiations. But the Commissioner’s office has already assured the Labor union that there is some flexibility with the issue of luxury tax to teams and money for younger players in the League.

While exact plans are not finalized, MLB and the MLB Players Association intend to hold multiple bargaining sessions — perhaps every day — as early as Monday, sources told ESPN. Multiple owners and players expect to fly in for sessions leading up to MLB’s stated Feb. 28 deadline. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2022

Today, Thursday, February 17 Labor union made a new proposal to MLB in a meeting that lasted just 15 minutes.

However, our sources within the negotiation process assured that the players made important concessions before the Commissioner and we hope that now it is the turn of MLB to yield on some points, so that the season is not delayed any longer.

In today’s meeting there were important movements on the part of the players to get closer to the owners: they abandoned the arbitration demand after 2 years. The new proposal seeks to increase eligible players to “Super 2” status.

The players also withdrew their proposal to shorten the years in service time control and will approve the extension of the postseason.

Although the real negotiations are still several days away, several people in the industry say they can reach an agreement quickly, when the meetings get more intense at the end of February, reported the journalist from MLB Jeff Passan.

