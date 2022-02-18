“Mexico will have to learn from the MLS to send players to Europe”

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez talked about the United States National Team and the mlswho in the last transfer markets are protagonists for sending players to the old continent, something that in Mexico does not happen

The striker of LA Galaxy assured that the growth that the mls is the main factor to import players to Europe and mentioned that in our country they should learn from that.

I don’t know how they reacted Mexico that more players from USES go to Europe. It is amazing the growth of mls that players leave, it is good for the league, so that they develop their qualities in Europe, in Mexico they should learn from that mls he did,” Javier said.

already speaking personally Chicharito He said that the preseason is helping him a lot ahead of the start of the new league season American and it will continue with the rhythm that it left in the past campaign.

“I’ll do my best, I’ve scored 17 goals in 21 or 22 games, that doesn’t change anything, goals are important, but that’s not important other than getting the best for the team, in my mind there is only the dream of the fans, of the club and classify to Playoffs to win the championship,” he said. Hernandez.

By last, Javier commented on the signing of Douglas Costa and assured that he will be very helpful due to the quality he has, he mentioned that everyone in the team will try to help him to achieve the goals as a club.

“He will be of great help to the Galaxy and for the league, we must not leave all the weight on his shoulders, he knows that he comes here to do his best and we will all try to help him win and get the pass to the Playoffsit will be a great impact for the mls”, he concluded Chicharito Hernandez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ALAN MOZO: ‘I DIDN’T BUY TICKETS FOR BAD BUNNY BECAUSE I’M GOING TO BE IN QATAR’