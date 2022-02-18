Meryl Streep’s daughter is engaged again

Grace Gummer, the actress and daughter of fellow performer and award-winner Meryl Streep, has been engaged to 45-year-old musician and producer Mark Ronson, just one year after her divorce from fellow musician Tay Strathairn in a marriage that only lasted six. months.

For both Grace Gummer and the singer this will be the second marriage. Streep’s daughter married Tay Strathairn in July 2019, but the marriage ended in April 2020, after the actress filed for divorce in court in the United States in March, alleging “irreconcilable differences”. ”. Although the divorce was requested in 2020, everything indicates that the relationship ended just a month after the wedding.

Meryl Streep with her husband Don Gummer and their daughters Lousia, Mamie and Grace GTRES

For his part, Ronson was married from 2011 to 2018 with the French actress Joséphine de La Baume in a wedding that took place in a French villa attended by several English personalities such as Lily Allen or Kate Moss. They met in 2009 and. two years later, Ronson asked for her hand. Seven years later, she filed for divorce.

Rumors of the engagement began when Gummer was seen wearing a spectacular diamond ring on her ring finger while the couple enjoyed a walk around the city of London last May.





Meryl Streep’s daughter has participated in different productions such as Smash, American Horror Story, Mr. Robot Y To Teacher. For his part, Mark Ronson’s career began together with the great musical star Amy Winehouse and reached its peak with the Oscar he won for composing the song shallow from the movie soundtrack A star has been born with singer Lady Gaga.

Ronson has won seven Grammy Awards throughout his career and has been the producer of great stars such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars or Dua Lipa. In addition, he has been in charge of announcing the engagement with Meryl Streep’s middle daughter on his podcast called The Fader Uncovered.