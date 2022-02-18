Meryl Streep is captured enjoying in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California

What’s wrong with it Lower California that several Famous come together in this place to enjoy its wines and the gastronomy of its chefs? On this occasion, the surprise was given by the acclaimed Hollywood film actress and winner of several Oscars, meryl streepwho visited Finca Altozano, from Chef Javier Plasenciain Guadalupe Valleywhich is already generating noise and much surprise in social networks.

With a message published through his official Facebook account, chef Javier Plascencia shared a image where Meryl Streep appears happy next to one of the members of the country restaurant, which is located on the Tecate-Ensenada highway and is recognized for serving Mediterranean-style dishes with local products from the sea, orchards, and ranches that give a unique touch to its menu.

Chef Javier Plascencia’s project, created since 2012, has become a great food destination and relevant for personalities who enjoy the grill, baked lasagnaseafood tostadas, among other dishes, in the midst of an impressive country atmosphere where you can also taste the Baja California winesrefreshing cocktails and mexican craft beer.

Meryl Streep in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California

The Chef Plasencia posted a message, which no doubt showed his happiness when finding out who was visiting your restaurant:

“The stars shone Finca Altozano, what a nice surprise Meryl Streep”

Posting has started go viral in the networks, where several users have indicated their amazement at the visit of the actress, who is now recognized for her participation in the film don’t look upwhich this 2022 is nominated for best film at the Oscars.

This is not the first time that a famous person visits the lands of Lower Californiabecause just in August of last year, the actor, director and producer Mel Gibson surprised everyone visiting the iconic restaurants caesar’s in Tijuana and Deckman’sin the Valley of Guadalupe.

In the past, Baja California has served as the setting for various films, including some scenes from the film titanica or the series Fear the Walking Deadwhich were recorded at the Baja Studios.