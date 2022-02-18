Meryl Streep is captured enjoying in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California

What’s wrong with it Lower California that several Famous come together in this place to enjoy its wines and the gastronomy of its chefs? On this occasion, the surprise was given by the acclaimed Hollywood film actress and winner of several Oscars, meryl streepwho visited Finca Altozano, from Chef Javier Plasenciain Guadalupe Valleywhich is already generating noise and much surprise in social networks.

With a message published through his official Facebook account, chef Javier Plascencia shared a image where Meryl Streep appears happy next to one of the members of the country restaurant, which is located on the Tecate-Ensenada highway and is recognized for serving Mediterranean-style dishes with local products from the sea, orchards, and ranches that give a unique touch to its menu.

