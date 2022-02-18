Medical intern performs consultations and prescription falsifying the signature of another doctor in José María Morelos – Almomento

JOSÉ MARÍA MORELOS, QR- At the height of lies, the municipal president of José María Morelos, Erik Borges Yam, puts the lives of the people of the municipality at risk because, in complicity with his wife Marina Balam Cauich, they conspired so that the signature and The ID of her daughter, who is a doctor, is apocryphally used in the Municipal System for the Integral Development of the Family, DIF, where a medical intern performs the auscultation, medical evaluation, diagnosis and prescribes the treatment.

According to Sol Quintana Roo, in this way the health of the inhabitants of José María Morelos is at risk due to the ineptitude and impudence of municipal president Erik Borges Yam in allowing medical fraud, which constitutes a flagrant violation of public health that by Edil is not interested, as it also shows how little value he has to his family every time his own daughter incurs in crimes whose responsibilities must be determined.

It is important to mention that on January 5, the failed administration of the “king of lies” announced that the Municipal DIF – which is run by his wife Marina Balam Cauich and his son-in-law Aldo Castillo, who is the operational director – will offer totally free medical consultations to vulnerable and low-income people, but he never reported that the person responsible for providing the care would be a medical intern, a friend of his daughter Larissa Sugelly Borges Balam.

An investigation by Sol Quintana Roo reveals the serious attack that is taking place in the Municipal DIF and the violation of Health laws, since the prescriptions issued by the intern doctor who identified herself as Vanessa Rovira come out with the stamp and name of the daughter of the “Rebellious Mayor”, Dr. Larissa Sugelly Borges Balam, who studied at the Anahuac University in Cancun and has a professional license with registration number #11521651.

Health is not a priority for Borges Yam, who puts the health of the people at risk by putting practitioners and his daughter supports him by giving and signing the prescriptions for medicines to be delivered, even though she is not in the consultations.

According to the General Health Law, Article 238 states that the Illicit Exercise of Public Service is committed by a public servant who: I.- Exercises the functions of a job, position or commission without having taken legitimate possession or without satisfying all the requirements legal.

Medical intern Vanessa Rovira studied at the University of Quintana Roo, Division of Health Sciences, her degree is in process, she lived in the city of Cancun where she met Larissa Sugelly Borges Balam and as soon as her father assumed the position of Municipal President The medical intern came to the municipality to offer medical consultations with her friend’s prescriptions.

Borges Yam, not only plays with the public resources of the City Council, especially the Municipal Strengthening Fund, which he manages at will in the face of the complicit apathy of the councillors, but now, he also puts the health of the inhabitants of that demarcation at risk. territorial.

AM.MX/fm

