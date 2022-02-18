mechanical keyboard good for gaming and work

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Logitech is recognized for having a wide range of accessories and devices for computers and video game consoles, from accessories designed for professional or work use, to its huge catalog of headphones, mice, microphones and, of course, gaming keyboards.

But of course, a good keyboard should ideally be used for gaming as well as for work or study. To write, not just to move with the unmistakable WASD keys. In the case of the new Logitech G413 SE, the company has renewed one of its cheapest mechanical keyboards with a very attractive design, a black metal body and backlit keys, which allow it to be used even in the room. darker, for those long days of countless games of Call of Duty, or nights in which work or study last longer than we imagine. We all have that kind of night.

But let’s start with the basics: what makes a mechanical keyboard? In short, they are keyboards with independent systems for each key, which even exist with differences such as resistance when pressing the key, speed, sound and more. In the case of the G413 SE (both in its full size version and in the TKL model, that is, without the number keys, like the model that I have been able to test), the keys that it includes are Cherry MX Brown style. And I say style because they are actually manufactured by the Longhua brand, but the feeling is practically identical.

These keys have a noticeable softness to press, they feel as if they are “cushioned” inside, which I found very comfortable when testing the keyboard in action FPS games like Call of Duty Y Overwatch.

In the work or productivity field, that is, in terms of typing on this keyboard, I found it very satisfactory, especially because the keys are less noisy than those of the keyboard that I normally use, a mechanical keyboard with keys (or rather, switches) Cherry MX Blue. The Blues are very fast and offer almost zero resistance, but for that reason they are much noisier. Browns like the ones on the G413 SE and G413 SE TKL sound less, but there’s more feel when pressing the key. It is not excessive resistance, just enough so that you feel the smoothness of the ride. And of course, the effect of pressing a key and having the letter appear on the screen (or the character move in the game, for example) starts from just over half the travel of the key when pressed. In other words, approximately 70% of the key travel when pressed has already taken effect, it is not necessary to press all the way or with great force.

Taking into account that I write hundreds or sometimes thousands of words every day, a satisfactory and comfortable keyboard is a first necessity, as is a mouse good and comfortable, that after spending months using a Logitech Trackball Ergo M575 (that is, the one with the blue ball), my wrist appreciates it very much. In this sense, and although I have been used to the feel and travel of the MX Blue keys for years, the change to the MX Brown-style keys of the G413 SE has been comfortable and immediate.

Key feel deserves special attention when testing a mechanical keyboard, so I wanted to dig deeper and detail my experience. Otherwise, the keyboard fulfills basic functions that we expect today in a mid-range or high-end mechanical keyboard, even though it has a low price. Again, backlighting is a welcome feature at this price point, especially when you even allow you to set the light intensity if you want to turn them off completely, and change lighting patterns if you want something more wacky and edgy. It is a wired keyboard, and the cable cannot be separated, which could be inconvenient in the future, if it gets damaged, as it will make repairing the keyboard more difficult. That, in general, is my only major complaint with this model.

For the rest, the keyboard has different quick accesses to functions such as multimedia control (change song, increase or decrease volume, etc.), and a couple of lights that turn on when we activate the capital letters key and another, next to the Logitech’s “G” line logo that decorates the upper right corner of the keyboard. The G413 SE also features ghosting prevention and 6-key rollover, for when you need to press multiple keys at once.

The keys on the G413 SE are made of a durable material, and Logitech claims they’ll stand up to the test of time with heavy use and the warmest of temperatures, but we’ll only know over the years. Of course, they can be replaced, but personally I would only do it for aesthetic reasons (if you want different colored keys or with special designs, for example), and not to replace the ones included in the keyboard.

Overall, the G413 SE delivers. It reminds me of the famous saying “BBB”: it’s good, it’s nice and it’s cheap. For a price of 70 dollars or 9,900 Argentine pesos for the version without number keys (TKL), and 80 dollars or 10,800 pesos Argentines for version full size, is a very attractive option for those who want to try mechanical keyboards and think they may be too expensive, or who already knows the charm of this type of keyboard and needs a new one without spending too much. And it is that when you try a mechanical keyboard, there is no turning back.