Mayan cities, movie stars

It was measured with Laurence Olivier in “Wuthering Heights” and with Marlon Brando in “Desirée”. She was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in “The Angel of Darkness.” She lived in ancient Rome when she, like Messalina, she acted in “I, Claudius” and she was a woman of the nineteenth century when she, in the skin of George Sand, she fell in love with Chopin. The last tape of her career was filmed in Yucatan.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker