Mayan cities, movie stars

It was measured with Laurence Olivier in “Wuthering Heights” and with Marlon Brando in “Desirée”. She was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in “The Angel of Darkness.” She lived in ancient Rome when she, like Messalina, she acted in “I, Claudius” and she was a woman of the nineteenth century when she, in the skin of George Sand, she fell in love with Chopin. The last tape of her career was filmed in Yucatan.

Merle Oberon, one of the figures of the golden age of Hollywood cinema, shot on the sets of the entity “Intervalo”, a love story with a tragic ending, as tragic as throwing yourself into the sacred cenote of Chichén Itzá.

The tape began to be recorded on February 18, 1972 in that archaeological zone and ended on April 8 in Muna. It premiered the following year.

Under the direction of Daniel Mann, the man behind “Without a Trace of the Past (Come Back, Little Sheba)”, “The Rose Tattoo”, “The Teahouse of the August Moon” and “The Avengers”, it was also starred. by Robert Wolders, Claudio Brook, Charles Bateman and Gloria Mestre. Gabriel Figueroa was in charge of photography, and Rubén Fuentes and Armando Manzanero, of music.

“Interval” is one of the film productions with Hollywood actors who have chosen pre-Hispanic sites on the Peninsula to set their stories. In some, the Mayan buildings serve only as a backdrop; in others they play a prominent role in the plot.

Here’s a look at some of those films:

Interval (Interval): At the end of January 1972, Daniel Mann and producers Henry Spitz and Alfonso Sánchez Tello met in Mérida with Governor Carlos Loret de Mola Mediz to offer him details of the filming of the film, which lasted 84 minutes and was spoken in English.

On the 18th, the initial blackboard at Chichén Itzá was given by the director of Tourism, Augusto Jordán Castellanos, who toured hotels and restaurants near the archaeological zone and Valladolid to ask their administrators to “attend visitors with a spirit of cooperation.” , according to the publication of the newspaper. The official assured that the filming was giving employment to 200 Yucatecans.

The production arrived in Progreso on April 4, where it recorded scenes at the entrance to the fishermen’s market, in which numerous vendors from the site participated as extras, who “with the regional costume simulated selling flowers, fruits and seafood in the different stalls installed for the case”, reported this newspaper.

“The main scene was filmed on the pier, where Merle Oberon —Serena in the film— arrives, who, after observing the catch of fish, takes one, returns it to the sea and, finally, goes to the market, where she talks with the vendors, he eats fried fish and buys various objects.”

Filming concluded on April 8 in Muna, where scenes in natural landscapes were recorded. There were also locations in Izamal, Pisté, Valladolid and Mérida.

To mark the closing of the recordings, Merle Oberon offered the technical and artistic staff of the film a cocktail at the house in the Mexico neighborhood that served as his residence in this city.

It was not as memorable a production as others that Merle Oberon starred in, but it did leave a personal mark on the actress, because it was there that she met Wolders, whom she married in 1975.

The power and passion (Against All Odds): With scenes in Tulum and Chichén Itzá (as well as in Cozumel), the 1984 film starring Jeff Bridges, Rachel Ward and James Woods was a great success … musical, well the main theme, the same name of the tape, earned its composer and singer Phil Collins a gold record for one million copies sold and the Grammy for best male pop performance in 1985, as well as nominations for best original song for the Oscar and the Golden Globe.

Likewise, the ballad “Against All Odds” spent three weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the spring of 1984.

Directed by Taylor Hackford, the story stars Jeff Bridges as Terry Brogan, a former football player hired by a nightclub owner to track down his runaway girlfriend, Jessie, in Mexico. When the two meet, they fall in love and Terry has to find a way to get out of the parcel.

Planeta Terror (Planet Terror): Robert Rodríguez (“El mariachi”, “From dusk to dawn”, “The city of sin”, “Mini spies”) chose the pre-Hispanic monuments of Tulum to finish off the story of “Planeta Terror”, premiered in 2007 with the performances of Rose McGowan and Freddy Rodríguez, who lead the resistance against the attack of people affected by a biological weapon.

The Mayan archaeological zone on the seashore serves as a refuge for the survivors of the conflict.

At the time, as the newspaper reported, the Quintana Roo Tourism Secretariat praised the fact that scenes were filmed in the entity, since they had left a spill of 250,000 dollars.

Kings of the Sun: Before cultural appropriation, historical inaccuracy and racial stereotyping were a problem in Hollywood, director J. Lee Thompson made the 1963 film with Yul Brynner (“The Seven Magnificent”, “The King and I”) and George Chakiris (Bernardo in “Love Without Barriers”).

The story, for which scenes were shot in Chichen Itza, deals with the collaboration between the Native American tribe of Chief Black Eagle and the Mayan tribe of Balam to defeat the usurper of the power that corresponds to the latter. In addition to Yucatán, the production team filmed in Mazatlán and Mexico City.

Song to Song: Directed by Terrence Malick, the production brought Hollywood stars to the state in 2012 —Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara— who filmed in various parts of the state, including Izamal and its Kinich Kakmó pyramid.

The film was released in 2017. It follows two couples who come together and separate while living experiences in Texas and Mexico. Also part of the cast are Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Holly Hunter and Val Kilmer.— Valentina Boeta Madera