Matt Hardy ensures that Jeff will explain what happened on his last day in WWE



In 2020 the Hardy brothers went their separate ways. In that year, Matt left WWE to join the ranks of AEW. For his part, Jeff remained with the McMahon company until the end of last year, when he was fired after refusing to go to rehab. Now, three years after their last tag team match, The Hardy Boyz will begin a tour of the independent circuit.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed various topics, such as when he plans to retire from professional wrestling, his character “Broken”, and his brother Jeff, among others. . Here we leave you with the most outstanding statements of his, transcript courtesy of 411 Wrestling:

On whether he has an estimated date to retire from wrestling

“No, I don’t. I’m literally ‘playing by ear.’ I’m going to see how my body holds up. I mean, that’s pretty much what it boils down to.”

On the status of Jeff Hardy and his problems before his last WWE match

“Basically, he is fine, and when he wants to share this story, he will, I’m sure. But I want to say that he ended up exhausted after driving all night. He was late for SmackDown, the last match. They had a trip of more than 300 miles. He came in very early in the morning, and then he had a family emergency and got up early. I think he was exhausted and probably knackered at the same time. He was also very stressed about his job in WWE, and I think sometimes he gets into his head a lot, especially if he’s alone on the road and stuff. I also think he is better with me. I think he feels a little more comfortable. Sometimes it can give you a lot of thought. I think one of the reasons he was stressed is because of some issues involving his wife’s life and a death in the family, and he hadn’t slept at all that night. So he went to work exhausted and what happened happened.”

On his desire to do future projects with the character of Broken Matt

“Broken Matt holds a very dear place in my heart. I would love to do a Broken Matt series, whatever it is. I’m sure Jeff would be up for it too. He also loves such nonsense. I think it would be a lot of fun. Maybe one of these days we’ll bring Jeremy Borash back.and let’s take JB and film more Broken Universe content.”

The Hardy Boyz will kick off their independent circuit tour next month. At the moment, they already have two confirmed dates. On March 13 they will face The Major Brothers (Matt Cardona and Brian Myers) in the wrestling promotion Big Time Wrestling. Two weeks later (March 27) they will face each other with nZo and Cass in Northeast Wrestling. Jeff Hardy’s non-compete clause with WWE will expire on March 10. It is rumored that his next destination will be AEWwhere he would share a dressing room with his brother Matt.

