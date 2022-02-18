Matt Cardona and the lesson he learned very late in WWE

Matt Cardona has no intention of returning to WWE in the future, look forward, for example, to raise NWA. After winning the World Heavyweight Championship he said that he is the perfect guy to do it. But since he left the McMahon company he has been talking freely about his career there, such as when he commented that it was his development territory to prepare for what he is currently doing as an independent. He also teased not too long ago that if he continued there he could be chasing the Championship 24/7.

► Matt Cardona, his ideas, and Vince McMahon

During the recent Headlocked Panel at C2E2 he unveiled the lesson he learned too late: pitch his ideas directly to Vince McMahon instead of the creative team.

“I learned, and I learned too late in my career, f*ck these writers. If you want something done, you have to go to Vince. Because a lot of these writers are too scared to pitch an idea to Vince.. So I would just go and talk to Vince, and if he says no, at least I know the answer is no.”

► Leave and then come back

Cardona revealed that he also proposed the idea of leave the company, fight on the independent circuit, and then come back.

“One thing that I came up with was the idea that I would get fired and then I would start doing independent stuff and things like that, and then I would come back. There was more than that. But, that’s something I actually proposed to Vince, and he seemed to like it.. It just pitched me to another writer. So, maybe she didn’t like it and knew she was going to spin.

“But then it got to a point where he actually got into a script where the GM would fire me. But I was like: ‘no, I don’t want to get fired by the general manager, I want to get fired in real life’. I got fired in real life, but it’s not part of the story.”