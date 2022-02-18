Luca Martínez Dupuy will be a new Atlanta United player

Midtime Editorial

One more Mexican is about to arrive at the mls. Is about Luca Martinez Dupuystriker born on Aztec soil, but who belongs to Central Rosary from Argentina, a club that has reached a agreement with Atlanta United to loan the playeraccording to Argentine media reports.

Martinez Dupuy will come to the team mlsthanks to a payment of 550 thousand dollars to be made by Atlanta United for a one-year loan, in addition to the fact that the agreement between the two institutions includes the possible purchase of 50% of the attacker’s pass in 1.3 million dollars.

The scorer, who has had participation with the Sub 22 of Mexicohas current contract with Rosario Central until 2023so the Argentines will closely follow the player’s adventure for the mlssince this could throw great economic dividends to the club.

The interest of Atlanta United comes from weeks ago, because they are looking for a striker and Mexican seems like a good optionit even transpired that part of the board of the MLS club traveled to Argentina a few days ago to see the striker in action.

He professes his love for Mexico

Luca Martinez Dupuy has made it very clear that his priority is to play for the Mexican teameven rejected the Argentina National Team U-23who tried to add him to the team that participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The attacker is currently 20 years old and is a great prospect for the Tri.