low temperatures in 4 city halls of CDMX

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (Sgirpc) activated the Yellow Alert for him low temperature forecast in the hours close to dawn on Thursday, November 4 in four demarcations of Mexico City.

For the mayors of CuajimalpaMagdalena Contreras, milpa high and Tlalpan, temperatures of between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius between 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m..

The National Meteorological Service confirmed the forecast of low temperatures by indicating that in the country’s capital minimum temperatures are expected for Thursday morning of 0 to 5 °C and possible frostas in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

recommendations

In the presence of low temperatures, the Sgirpc recommended that the population use cream to protect and moisturize the skin against the cold, avoid being exposed to sudden changes in temperature, drink plenty of water, as well as consume fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A and C.

In addition, he recalled the importance of washing hands frequently or using antibacterial gel; If you have any discomfort, go to the nearest health center to avoid possible contagion of Covid-19.

Clothing recommendations for the cold in CDMX. Image: Sgirpc

Any emergency can be reported to the telephone numbers 911, 5658 1111 from Locatel, and 55 5683 2222 from Sgirpc.