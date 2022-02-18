Liverpool took a comfortable advantage from their visit to Inter Milan

The Liverpool took a step forward on his way to the Quarterfinals of the Champions League by beating 0-2 at Inter de Milan during his visit to the Giuseppe Meazza.

The networks They did not have an easy game against an Inter team that was solvent in its defensive sector, especially in the first half, despite the fact that Sadio Mané showed signs of his danger with two shots that went just wide of Handanovic’s goal before the 25 game minutes.

In minute 10 the Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu Perisic’s center from the left profile exploded against the crossbar in what was the clearest chance of the first half. Later, Liverpool’s French defender Ibrahima Konaté had to squeeze as hard as he could to cut off a pass from Dumfries to Calhanoglu himself, who was on goal and unmarked after a clean exit from the locals through the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, very active throughout the match.

Klopp moved the chips in the break in order to obtain more weight in the attack and introduced the Brazilian Roberto Firmino instead of the Portuguese Diogo Jota, something missing during the first half, but it was the interista team that took control in the second weather.

firmino managed in the 75th minute to direct a great header from the near post with his neck to undo the tie on the scoreboard, before Salah took advantage of a loose ball at the penalty spot to sentence the match in the 83rd minute.

