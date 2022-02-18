LIVE: Mexico vs. Suriname

The Mexican Women’s National Team continues its path to the Australia-New Zealand World Cup, against its counterpart from Suriname, in a match that you can follow completely live on the digital platforms of TV Azteca Deportes.



Mónica Vergara’s objective is to classify Mexico for the World Cup, since she has not attended a tournament of this type since the 2015 Canadian edition, while Suriname will seek to reach a World Cup for the first time.

Katty Martinez is the player to watch.

After an injury that took her away from the Azteca team for several months,

Katty Martinez

He wants to get back to his best level ahead of the World Cup.

“Well, very committedI know the responsibility that we carry with the simple fact of putting on this shirt, we know the responsibility that belongs to all of us and I believe that here the door is not closed to anyone, and it is not that we have come to replace one or the other, they are simply different roles, different concentrations, but today we have to be here and accept it in the best way, give ourselves to our country and our coaching staff, ”said the soccer player in an exclusive interview for Aztec Sports.

The call of the Mexican Women’s National Team

Goalkeepers:

Emily Alvarado, Alejandría Godinez and Itzel González.

Defenses:

Rebeca Bernal, Greta Espinoza, Cristina Ferral, Jimena López, Kenti Robles, Karina Rodríguez and Bianca Sierra.

Midfielders:

Nancy Antonio, Alexia Delgado, Diana García, Carolina Jaramillo, Stephany Mayor, Lizbeth Ovalle, Maricarmen Reyes, Anika Rodríguez and María Sánchez.

Front: Alicia Cervantes, Myra Delgadillo, Katty Martínez and Joseline Montoya.

When and where to watch Mexico vs Suriname?

You can enjoy the Mexico vs. Suriname match through aztecadeportes.com, the Official APP of TV Azteca Deportes, with narration by Carlos Guerrero "Warrior", Francisco Chacón and Renata Ibarrarán.

