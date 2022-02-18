LET ALL HANDS BE WHISPERED: The 3 changes that Xavi would make to the current football regulations

After the draw (1-1) between FC Barcelona and Napoli in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League playoffs, Xavi Hernández, coach of the Catalan club, appeared before the media.

The world champion was asked about the confusion that was generated by Napoli’s goal (possible offside) and the penalty that his team was awarded. And in the framework of this questioning, Teacher He presented some changes that he would make to the current regulation.

THE CHANGES PROPOSED BY XAVI HERNÁNDEZ

May all hands be clapped. It does not matter if there is intention or not, Xavi thinks that it would be positive to unify the criteria and, thus, let the markings depend on the refereeing body in question. Hand? Immediate violation. Clarify the offside. At this point, football professionals themselves do not understand when a rival interferes -or not- in an action. There are movements that, even before contact with the ball, are involved in the play. Example? Kylian Mbappé’s goal against Spain in the UEFA Nations League. Donatello was offside, his movement influenced Eric García’s decision and, as the Catalan center-back touched the ball, he ended up qualifying the PSG footballer. Total disadvantage for the cast that defends. effective time. No more hassle with the addon issue and wasted minutes. Keep an exact count of the time in which you have competed. Various vices and unsportsmanlike strategies would come crashing down.

“The hands, in my opinion, should all be whistled. All. Because it is football. And the word says it. It’s like basketball, the feet can’t use them. Even basketball players go looking for feet. So why don’t all hands be whistled in football? That’s my point of view. All hands should be whistled.”

“And the other rule (misplaced) is absurd. We came back because there is a player that we don’t know if he is out of the game. He has already spent in Spain with Mbappé. The rule is absurd.”

“I would highlight the issue of the hands. They would take the trouble out of the referees. I would hit them all. All. And then the effective time would enter. No more simulations, no more wasting time. The ‘is that they have deducted 4, 3, 6, 10, 12 minutes’ would be over. effective time. I don’t know how much, 30 or 32. That’s up for debate, but let time be effective. That way the traps would end.”

Undefeated data. Xavi records 7 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses as manager of FC Barcelona.

Did you know…? Xavi conquered 25 collective titles as a FC Barcelona player. He champion of absolutely everything, including a couple of triples and the first sextet in the history of the game.