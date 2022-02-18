Legends Pokémon Arceus and Nintendo Switch OLED maintain their tandem of overwhelming success in Japan

Game Freak’s RPG maintains its top spot by selling more copies than the other top nine games combined.

As expected, Game Freak’s latest adventure does not give up the podium in these weekly sales collected by Famitsu and shared by Gematsu. Meanwhile, his latest release is still among the Japan’s Top 10 Selling Games. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is having a launch that lives up to expectations, in a saga that is synonymous with success. The ambitious new installment of the franchise managed to sell more than 6.5 million copies worldwide in its launch week, and in the Japanese country it has been far from leaving the first place, with impressive more than 140 thousand units sold in the last week.

The rest of the best-seller list is dyed red again with a top dominated by games for Nintendo Switch, except for Dying Light 2: Stay Human for PS4. The zombie survival, action and open world parkour title managed to take second place in its premiere, to manage to stay, this time in fifth position.

Game sales in Japan (cumulative total)

[NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 140,149 (1,923,870)



[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15,515 (4,429,626)



[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 14,812 (865,507)



[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11,134 (4,764,379)



[PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human – 10,305 (34,466)



[NSW] Minecraft – 9,784 (2,514,952)



[NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Gleaming Pearl – 8,163 (2,502,926)



[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,779 (7,183,331)



[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,652 (3,074,777)



[NSW] My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters – 6,676 (New)

As for the consoles, there are few surprises, the Nintendo Switch family continues to lead sales with almost 120,000 consoles soldsomething that seems to have become the norm in Japan, with a Nintendo Switch OLED performing especially well, and keeping above the rest of the models. The PS5 family adds more than 6,400 consoleswith the version with a reader selling widely above the digital model, while the Xbox Series X | S manages to touch the 6,000 consoles sold with Xbox Series S as the best-selling model.

Console sales in Japan (cumulative total)

Nintendo Switch OLED – 66,152 (1,186,491)



Nintendo Switch – 34,979 (17,992,188)



Nintendo Switch Lite – 16,934 (4,566,776)



PlayStation 5 – 5,744 (1,149,434)



Xbox Series S – 3,616 (65,586)



Xbox Series X – 2,339 (82,393)



PlayStation 5 Digital – 674 (211,210)



New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 360 (1,181,930)



PlayStation 4–4 (7,819,314)

