Kylie Jenner has spent more than 40,000 dollars in operations, that’s how it was in 2010

For many years there has been speculation about the various operations that Kylie Jenner has undergone to become one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry.. However, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics has adamantly denied having undergone cosmetic surgery to improve her appearance, stating that her extreme change is a product of the physical changes of adulthood and a good makeup routine.

However, a prestigious plastic surgeon has done extensive research to indicate how much money Kylie Jenner has spent on her operations over the years, since it is evident that the 24-year-old looks very different from how she looked in her first public appearances on the famous reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, in mid-2010.

The famous surgeon indicated that it is evident that Travis Scott’s partner underwent surgical rhinoplasty, a procedure that slims the shape of his nose by raising its tip to achieve a better profile. It is estimated that Kylie invested about 12,000 euros in this operation.

Another of the procedures that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has undergone is lip filling. Although the young woman claimed that she had dissolved all the hyaluronic acid from her lips in 2018, it is clear that she continues to perform procedures to give volume to her lips, since that became one of her characteristic features when she started in the world of makeup. This procedure is not definitive and must be carried out in sessions because the body absorbs the acid naturally.. Each treatment can cost between 400 and 2000 euros. Taking that into account, it is estimated that Kylie has spent more than 10,000 euros on fillers for her lips.

In addition to the lip filler, Kylie Jenner has also had several sessions of facial fillers to reduce her expression lines by completely smoothing the skin on her face.. This procedure, like that of the lips, is done in sessions and each one has an approximate cost of 700 euros. The surgeon claims that Kylie has invested about 5,000 euros in this procedure.

If you look at the old photos of Kylie Jenner, you can determine that the size of her breasts has changed considerably, resulting in an indisputable fact that she has undergone breast augmentation surgery.. The final result has been very natural-looking breasts with a good fall; however, it is impossible that they have increased drastically without any type of surgical intervention. The price of this operation is around 8,000 euros.

Another of the significant changes in the figure of the businesswoman is the change in the volume of her butt and the shape of her hips. The surgeon claims that Kylie underwent Lipo-transfer (fat transfer) to increase the size of her butt. This procedure has a cost of 7,700 euros.

The total cost of all these procedures exceeds 40,000 euros, which represents a small fraction of the enormous fortune of the young businesswoman.