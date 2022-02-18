Kris Jenner wants her grandson number 12 and would love for Kendall Jenner to become a mother

Chris Jenner he or she returned to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, and during a preview of the broadcast posted on its official Instagram account, the 66-year-old socialite can be seen animatedly talking about her eleventh grandson, Wolf, the second son of Kylie Jennerborn on February 2, 2022.

She also responded to Ellen DeGeneres’ question about who she thinks will give her 12th grandchild. “Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”, Kris Jenner is heard saying. “I think eventually she would love to have a baby.” But nevertheless, Kendall Jenner she has not announced plans to become a mother and even Ellen said someone else would give her 12th grandson, and soon.

Do you know the names of your grandchildren?

In the same clip, which is only a few minutes long, Ellen Degeneres does a quick dynamic with Kris, asking her a couple of questions that she should answer. She first asked him the name of her grandchildren. “Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old), Reign (7 years old), North (8 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old), Psalm (2 years old), Stormi (4 years old), Wolf (2 weeks), Dream (5 years)… how many have I had? Did I say them all?

And after telling her that she was missing one, Ellen said, “True! (age 3). “True, I love you so much,” Kris said. What she did not fail to do was list the names of her children.

Until now, Kendall Jenner has repeatedly expressed that at the moment she does not want to become a mother.