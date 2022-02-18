Kris Jenner Panics Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Moving to Napa’ in Leaked Family Group Chat After Trip with Travis Barker

KRIS Jenner fretted in the family group chat about the possibility of Kourtney Kardashian “moving to Napa.”

Her panicked leaked text message came after the reality star’s romantic trip with fiancé Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 42, shared a screenshot of her family group text on her Instagram Stories showing Kris, 66, in concerned mom mode.

The family chat, titled “OG Positive People,” included brother Rob Kardashian Jr. and four others.

“Wait, are you really moving to Napa?” Kris seemed to have sent a message to the group of six.

One member responded with a “Haha” reaction, though the matriarch seemed genuinely concerned that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum might move to Napa, which is a six-hour drive from Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Travis, 46, recently enjoyed a romantic vacation there, in which the star shared photos on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “I’m moving to Napa.”

The look at their trip on Instagram included a photo of a large tent with a table, where the couple probably enjoyed dinner.

A subsequent snap captured Kourtney looking into the distance while wearing a leather jacket, while the third photo showed the feet of Kourtney and the drummer as they walked.

More photos showed the activities and sunset-filled views they enjoyed while in Napa, as well as the wine they enjoyed over a romantic dinner.

Travis responded under the post: “Moving company lover.”

‘NO YOU’RE NOT LOL’

Many of Kourtney’s fans were quick to take to the comments section to praise the trip, with one person saying the couple looked “so cozy.”

Another called Napa a “totally romantic place.”

A third chimed in: “Nice scenery!”

Meanwhile, other fans called Kourtney and Travis “the cutest couple.”

While one user dryly wrote: “No you’re not lol.”

GROWING FAMILY

Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, made the trip shortly after it was reported that the TV personality is hoping to have another child.

“Just as they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to make an effort to get pregnant,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

“It was a no-brainer for both of them because they had set their hearts on one big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to get married first.”

They also revealed that Kourtney is “trying to get there naturally,” but also “looking at IVF.”

The reality star is already a mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis shares sons Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler, 46.

MORE PREGNANCY TRACKS

As Kourtney reportedly wants more children, fans have been wondering if the engaged couple is already pregnant.

Last month, a TikTok user discovered that she keeps sharing photos of a sequined avocado bag she had received.

The KUWTK alum filmed the bag in front of her fireplace and also held the accessory while showing off her nude manicure, in a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon.

The fan – who owns the JordynWoodKnow mango – pointed out that a baby is the size of an avocado at 16 weeks.

Kourtney added more fuel to the speculation as she shared a birthday tribute to her friend.

The reality star shared a flashback photo of herself using two breast pumps, holding the devices against her chest while wearing a black swimsuit.

He has also had strange food cravings recently and has been wearing baggy clothes.

