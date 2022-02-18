Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers are engaged!

the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the Blink-182 drummer got engaged on October 17Kourtney herself confirmed by sharing a couple of photos on her Instagram account. “Forever @travisbarker”wrote in the post description.

According TMZ, Barker proposed to her at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. The artist planned an elaborate flower arrangement on the beach before getting down on one knee and popping the big question. A witness told AND! News that the proposal took place just as the sun was setting around 6:30 pm and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were in attendance.

This marks Kourtney’s first engagement though she shares her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick. On the other hand, Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares his stepdaughter Atiana, son Landon, and daughter Alabama with Moakler.

Travis gives an impressive ring to Kourtney

Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker revealed the stunning engagement ring Travis gave his future wife. Alabama captured the family’s celebration dinner after the proposal and shared behind-the-scenes details with her followers, including a photo of Kourt’s giant ring, with a huge oval diamond.

Kim Kardashian also shared a video of the huge ring.

Kourtney and Travis, inseparable for months

In December 2020, rumors of a romance between Kourtney and Travis began, known to his fans as ‘Kravis’. Various media confirmed their relationship in January, but It was not until February that the couple made their relationship official on Instagram with a photo of their intertwined hands.

From the beginning of their relationship, people close to the couple explained that something special was happening between Kourt and Barker.who were neighbors and close friends before establishing a romantic relationship.

In early April, Barker made his love for Kardashian permanent by getting her name tattooed on his chest. the musician too called Kourtney ‘the love of his life’ in May.

In recent months, the couple have had several romantic vacations in Palm Springs, Utah, Las Vegas, Paris, Italy and even Disneyland.