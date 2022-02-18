Kim Kardashian’s Skims Doubles Her Valuation to $3.2 Billion

Bloomberg — Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims, doubled its valuation in nine months to $3.2 billion, as investors pour money into emerging brands that are expected to grab market share.

The $240 million funding round was led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital and joined by investment firm D1 Capital Partners, Skims CEO Jens Grede said in an interview. Current investors Imaginary Ventures, Alliance Consumer Growth and Thrive Capital also participated. Skims was valued at $1.6 billion in April.

“This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them,” Kardashian said in an email.

Kardashian and her partner Grede retain a majority stake in Skims following the deal. Kardashian, who promotes the brand to her massive online following and helps with design and marketing, remains its largest single shareholder. The pair are not looking to sell the business at this time, nor do they have any imminent plans to file an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares, although that may be considered at some point, Grede said.

Since its debut in 2019, Skims has expanded from its original offering of boys’ swimwear and shorts to loungewear like pajamas and sweatpants. It now sells a wide range of basics including pullovers, nightgowns and turtlenecks. Shapewear now accounts for less than 20% of sales, and underwear accounts for the bulk of her business.

Skims gained momentum as the trend toward comfortable clothing persisted amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with shoppers still turning to casual tops and soft pants after lockdowns were lifted and workers returned to factories. Offices. In women’s underwear, the company is joined by a host of startups trying to win over a new generation of shoppers, while traditional brands like Victoria’s Secret struggle.

Kardashian’s brand boosted sales by 90% to around $275 million last year and expects to hit $400 million by 2022. The deal brings the Culver City, California-based company’s total funding to $402. millions. The company’s management will use the new capital to strengthen the balance sheet and to inject money into expansion plans.

“We see an opportunity with Skims to create our own category in retail, just as we believe Lululemon and Starbucks created their own categories in their respective areas,” Grede said. “That’s really why we’re doing this, to make sure we’re better prepared for the future.”

go abroad

The Kardashian family is now involved in several multi-million dollar consumer brands. Kardashian sold a minority stake in her KKW Beauty cosmetics line to Coty Inc. for $200 million last year, in a deal that valued the business at $1 billion. Her sister Kylie Jenner also sold a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty, and that acquisition valued her business at $1.2 billion.

With Skims, Kardashian has her sights set abroad. According to Grede, the company is building more infrastructure to distribute products outside of the United States. Almost all of its sales are through the brand’s website, with much of the rest being sold through Nordstrom Inc. (JWN). Executives are also testing international markets through retailers such as Selfridges in the UK, Lane Crawford in China, David Jones in Australia and Ounass in the Middle East.

Skims is planning more partnerships to build excitement and attract buyers. Featured a limited collaboration with LVMH-owned Italian fashion house Fendi in October, selling items like $395 swimwear and $4,200 leather dresses and generating more than $3 million in sales within 10 minutes. at launchor. Most of the demand for those products came from outside the US, according to Grede.

The upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, which kicks off on February 4, will be a vital moment for Skims as he looks to gain more attention on the world stage. He will redress Team USA athletes in underwear and loungewear, having done the same at the Tokyo Summer Games last year.. Kardashian has a close relationship with the games: Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to her mother Kris Jenner, won a gold medal in the decathlon in 1976.

“We are continually working on collaborations, partnerships and events,” Grede said. “There is more to come.”

You may be interested in:

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued by investors in EthereumMax

Kanye West puts ranch with go-kart track up for sale for $11 million

Kim Kardashian’s Crypto Promo Irritates UK Regulator

This article was translated by Estefanía Salinas Concha.