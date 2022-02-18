Kendall Jenner sued for alleged plagiarism

Mexico City- Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818, is being sued for 512 tequila, arguing that the Kardashian member plagiarized the design, color and name of their product.

The Texas company, Tequila 512, sued the Kendall brand for violation of trademark registration, with a false appellation of origin, as well as unfair competition.

“This time, Kendall Jenner partnered with a tequila brand called 818, which intentionally copied the 512 Tequila brand. The similarities are so many that they cannot be the result of coincidence,” the lawsuit documents read.

According to TMZ, a representative for the 26-year-old model stated, “We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are baseless.”

512 wants a judge to stop the production and sales of 818, as well as the company’s profits from tequila.

818 Tequila is named after the area code of Jenner’s hometown and features three varieties: Blanco, Añejo and Reposado. It has even won a number of tasting contests, including the World Tequila Awards.

This artisanal tequila is produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico, at a family owned and operated distillery, produced from 100 percent Weber Blue agaves.

In addition, the brand has received orders from countries such as India, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Kenya, Japan and Korea, as well as most of Europe and Latin America.