Kendall Jenner has the knack for wearing brown, the color of the season

She is one of the most important models in the world and a style icon, Kendall Jenner has done it again, again she has captivated us with her latest styling. She has bet on a total look monochrome, opting for one of the most popular colors of the moment, the brown, which you will not stop seeing even in the next season. We tell you all the tricks.

Kendall Jenner’s brown lookgtres

Although seeing the complete set we do not notice it, if we go garment by garment we realize that they are all basic. We start with the jacket oversized hunter type, very 90’s style, in brown and perfect for halftime. She is wearing it with pantshigh rise straight fit in beige, a basic white t-shirt and ankle boots with chocolate heels.

But this does not stop there since the model is a big fan of accessories, especially those that are retro air and vintage, such as her classic sunglasses or her shoulder bag. With this it is more than clear that you do not need to wear fuchsia pink or wear high heels to get a eye-catching and stylish look.

Other halftime looks of Kendall Jenner

And as a good source of inspiration this is not the only example that we can take from the model when it comes to dressing, since there are many styles of reference for inspire our spring looks. For example, in this one he opts for brown again, but in the mid-season garment par excellence: the trench coat.

Kendall Jenner’s mid-season trench coat lookgtres

And although she is a big fan of sports-style outfits and comfortablealso wears other much more elegant and cool. On this occasion, the pair of pleated pants and white shirt is reinvented by the model, giving it her own personal touch.

Kendall also opts for pleated pants and white shirtGettyimages

And finally, another alternative is the classic embroidered cardigan-style jacket, so typical of this season. In his case, he combines it with fluid pants and black ankle boots. A simple look that will work for all kinds of occasions.

Kendall Jenner with a comfortable but versatile look.Gettyimages

