Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins and other celebrities who have Asperger’s Syndrome

Every February 18th the International Asperger Syndrome Dayone of the Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) characterized by difficulty socializing. Then we tell you what celebrities who live with this condition, among which the actors stand out Keanu Reeves Y Anthony Hopkins.

According to the National Council for the Development and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (CONADIS), this day began to be celebrated in 2007 in commemoration of the date of birth of hans-aspergerAustrian psychiatrist who conducted studies on autistic disorders in children.

People with this disorder tend to isolate themselves (Photo: Pixabay)

Characteristics of Asperger Syndrome

“Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) of a chronic and severe character characterized by deviations or abnormalities in the relationship skills and social behaviorThis is how the World Health Organization (WHO) defines Asperger syndrome.

According to United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)some of the symptom that children and adults present with this disorder are:

Trouble understand feelings of other people or to express their own.

of other people or to express their own. difficulties for understand body language .

. avoid the eye contact .

. wish to be alone . In some cases, wanting to interact, but not knowing how to do it .

. In some cases, . Have very specific interests sometimes obsessive.

sometimes obsessive. Talk about themselves .

. Express yourself in an unusual way or with a strange tone of voice.

or with a strange tone of voice. Difficulty make friends .

. To put on nervous in large social groups.

in large social groups. Carry out Repetitive movements .

. Have reactions to touch rare.

Celebrities with Asperger Syndrome

Keanu Reeves

(Photo: AFP)

Some international media have stated that the 57 year old actorrecognized by the sagas Matrix (1999-2021) Y John Wick (2014-2023)and movies like Break Point (1991) Y Maximum Speed ​​(1994)suffers from the disorder. This based on his introversion and shyness when talking to journalists/reporters.

Anthony Hopkins

(Photo: AP)

the iconic 84 year old artistfamous for his legendary performances in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Hannibal (2001) and recently in The Father (2020)revealed to The Desert Sun newspaper that he was diagnosed with Asperger to a high degree. Despite this, he assured that it does be more creativeWell, it’s multitasking.

Greta Thunberg

(Photo: AP)

The 19-year-old Swedish activist who fights against climate change spoke in 2019 for the BBC news portal about his Asperger syndrome: “It makes me different and being different is a gift. It makes me think and see things outside the traditional frame. And I don’t believe lies easily, I can see through those lies.”

Dan Aykroyd

(Photo: AP)

The 69-year-old actor, protagonist of the Ghostbusters saga (1989-2021), From Beggar to Millionaire (1983) and My First Kiss (1991) commented to the British newspaper The Guardian that his Asperger’s has helped him creatively: “Sometimes I hear a voice and think: ‘That could be a character I could do'”

Elon Musk

(Photo: BBC)

During his participation in the program Saturday Night Live, the 50 year old millionaire businessmancompany founder SpaceX and the car manufacturer Teslarevealed in 2019 that he suffers from this condition: “I’m making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it.”

Keep reading:

That’s love! Concerned about his son with Asperger’s, the father enrolls at the University to accompany him